Kids fashion: how to buy clothes for children

Here’s what to look out for when you go shopping.

Kids fashion: What Kind of outfits do kids need?

Look out for good quality

Children play at almost every hour of the day. They are always running around and playing games. And these games sometimes require a lot of clothe-pulling. Therefore, it is very important to look out for the quality of clothes when buying for children. Quality doesn’t always mean the clothes have to be expensive. To check the quality, try feeling the fabric in your hands to make sure it’s strong. Then lift it to the light. If you can see through to the other side, then the quality is poor.

Avoid itchy fabrics

Even as an adult you don’t want any clothes that are rough on the inside. This makes for an uncomfortable experience. It is even worse for toddlers who have very sensitive skin. So, when buying clothes for your kids, go for cotton because they are soft and easy on the skin. But if you want something warmer, go for fleece.

Check the edges

Kids fashion: What Kind of outfits do kids need?

Before buying any clothes for your kids, check the edges where two different sides are held together by a thread. Check every side. Sometimes you find out that the stitches are beginning to come off. If this is the case, then it isn’t a good idea to buy such clothes for your kid. This is because a little pull from another child can leave the clothes damaged.

Be sure of the sizes

Kids fashion: What Kind of outfits do kids need?[Image: Pinterest]

This is very important. It can be what makes shopping successful or a disaster. The clothes are completely useless if your child ends up not being able to wear them. Usually, children’s sizes go with their age, so you can check a sizing chart. But if the child you’re buying clothes for is not your own, you should contact the parents of the child. Or if possible you can bring the child along with you. However, if you can’t do any of those, then pick clothes you know would be bigger than the child. Better bigger than too small.

Avoid bright colours

Buying white clothes for children is not a good idea. They don’t care what they’re wearing when they’re rolling in the mud. Obviously, stains on bright clothes are hard to remove, while dim colours hide stains or what’s left of them after washing. Besides, you may want to donate those clothes at some point. And you need them to look presentable at least.

Consider what the child wants

Kids fashion: What Kind of outfits do kids need?

Children may not say a lot, but you can always see what they aren’t directly saying if you are attentive enough. If the child is always insisting on wearing the same clothes, that might be his or her way of telling you that those particular clothes are their favourite. Therefore, have that in mind anytime you go shopping.

Go for easy to wear clothes

Avoid clothes that are hard to take on and off. This can be especially difficult for your child if they’re learning to wear clothes on their own. So go for clothes that have wide necks and elastic waists. Generally, infants don’t really stay still when you’re trying to dress them. For them, choose clothes with zippers and snaps. Avoid clothes with buttons in front.

As you shop, compare prices to save yourself costs. You can do this with your phone while shopping. Check the clothes online and see how much they’re going for. This gives you a clear idea of what a fair price should be. Kids fashion is as important as adult fashion because good clothing has the same effect on us all.

Wikihow

Read also: How Do I Teach Kindness To My Children? Teaching Kindness To Kids

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com