The 5 best football jerseys of all time

Temi Iwalaiye

These jerseys are the best of all time and deserve to be in everyone's wardrobe.

Best football jerseys of all time

Football jerseys have transcended the pitch, becoming popular outfits for both men and women, even for those who may not be die-hard fans.

They often have a great aesthetic and design or are linked to a legendary team or player during a particularly thrilling season.

Juventus human race jersey [casualfootball]
Juventus human race jersey [casualfootball] Pulse Nigeria

The Humanrace FC jersey was created by musician and fashion designer, Pharrell Williams. It was a hand-painted look influenced by the club's history and individuality.

Pharrell Williams wearing the human race Juventus jersey [soccerbible]
Pharrell Williams wearing the human race Juventus jersey [soccerbible] Pulse Nigeria



It was taken from the pink jersey from the 2015/16 season; the design was so sleek that it showed the intersection between fashion and football.

Barcelona 2009 Away Jersey [Maillot2foot]
Barcelona 2009 Away Jersey [Maillot2foot] Pulse Nigeria

This jersey marked a landmark period for FC Barcelona, widely regarded as the pinnacle of tiki-taka under Pep Guardiola. It included the characteristic vertical stripes in a somewhat darker shade of blue and the UNICEF logo.

Pele in 1970 Brazil Retro Jersey [Pinterest]
Pele in 1970 Brazil Retro Jersey [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

This amazing yellow shirt with green trims is reminiscent of Brazilian football's golden period. It was worn by legends like Pelé, Jairzinho, and Garrincha.

Brazil 1970 Home Jersey is a classic [retrofootball]
Brazil 1970 Home Jersey is a classic [retrofootball] Pulse Nigeria

This shirt symbolised the team's brilliant skills and captivated fans all over the world. This jersey is so popular that there is a crop-top version for women.

Argentina 1986 Home Jersey [Premier retros]
Argentina 1986 Home Jersey [Premier retros] Pulse Nigeria

Diego Maradona's famous performance at the 1986 World Cup earned this sky blue and white striped shirt with black detailing its place in football history. Maradona's "Hand of God" goal and solo miraculous goal against England will always be associated with this famous jersey.

2018 Home Super Eagles Jersey [retrokick]
2018 Home Super Eagles Jersey [retrokick] Pulse Nigeria

This is the jersey that forever altered football kit culture. Inspired by the eagle feathers, this went beyond football fans and became a piece of clothing that was bought by everyone just because of how good it looked.

