The 5 best football jerseys of all time

They often have a great aesthetic and design or are linked to a legendary team or player during a particularly thrilling season.

Here are the top 5 football jerseys of all time:

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Juventus 2015 Away Jersey/Human Race Jersey

Pulse Nigeria

The Humanrace FC jersey was created by musician and fashion designer, Pharrell Williams. It was a hand-painted look influenced by the club's history and individuality.

Pulse Nigeria





ADVERTISEMENT

It was taken from the pink jersey from the 2015/16 season; the design was so sleek that it showed the intersection between fashion and football.

4. Barcelona 2009 Home Jersey

Pulse Nigeria

This jersey marked a landmark period for FC Barcelona, widely regarded as the pinnacle of tiki-taka under Pep Guardiola. It included the characteristic vertical stripes in a somewhat darker shade of blue and the UNICEF logo.

3. Brazil 1970 Home Jersey

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

This amazing yellow shirt with green trims is reminiscent of Brazilian football's golden period. It was worn by legends like Pelé, Jairzinho, and Garrincha.

Pulse Nigeria

This shirt symbolised the team's brilliant skills and captivated fans all over the world. This jersey is so popular that there is a crop-top version for women.

2. Argentina 1986 Home Jersey

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Diego Maradona's famous performance at the 1986 World Cup earned this sky blue and white striped shirt with black detailing its place in football history. Maradona's "Hand of God" goal and solo miraculous goal against England will always be associated with this famous jersey.

1. Nigeria: home, 2018

Pulse Nigeria