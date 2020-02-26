Popularly known for her role in 'Reloaded' 45 year old Nigerian Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim never fails to give us all the fashion inspiration we might need.

Androgynous fashion is a fashion style that avoids gender stereotype. This particular fashion style has always been there and Nollywood star, Nse has never been afraid to rock this look.

The coolest thing about rocking an androgynous look is that it could be as simple and basic as rocking a shirt and trousers in your wardrobe and it does not have to be overly expensive. Here are three ways Nse Ikpe-Etim made us love the androgynous look:

1. The grayscale look

The Nollywood star rocked this look to the private dinner hosted by Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie to introduce the Nigerian creative to Kenyan-Mexican actress, Lupita Nyong'o. She looked stunning as she rocked a black three-quarter palazzo trousers and a black half peplum top with a black and white belt and a patterned black and white court shoes.

2. Minimalist look

It is safe to call this look a minimalist look. From the black wide leg pants to the black collared button up shirt by LadyBeellionaire Luxury and black court shoes. Putting a little bit of twist into this look, Nse Ikpe-Etim left a part of the shirt unbuttoned teasing us with a bit bit of belly skin. No, this is how you rock a minimal androgynous look.

3. The monochrome look

We can't get of enough of the superstar and the strong fashion statements she keeps making every day. She looked like a goddess in this black high neck belted jumpsuit from LadyBeellionaire Luxury. This look is perfect for almost any occasion.