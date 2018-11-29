Why do vaginas produce discharge?

news

Your vagina produces discharge because it’s a normal bodily function. It’s basically your body’s way of keeping down there clean.

Fluid made by glands inside the vagina and cervix carries away dead cells and bacteria. This keeps the vagina clean and helps prevent infection.

ALSO READ: Here's how to be more confident in bed

In lots of cases, vaginal discharge is normal, but you should be on the lookout for changes, especially in colour, texture, and smells because they could indicate a problem. Discharge does change depending on where a person is in their menstrual cycle. It can go from being milky to clear to whitish and the amounts can vary. Sometimes after your period, it might have a slight brown tint.

If your discharge starts getting a strong smell, it changes to different colours, you will want to get things checked out. Furthermore, you will want to have things looked at down there if you discharge looks different than it normally does and it doesn’t seem to be going back to its regular look.

There are a range of things that could potentially mess with your vaginal discharge. Basically, your vagina has its own cleaning system so anything that interferes with that could potentially lead to problems.

ALSO READ: How to change your masturbation routine for better sex

One thing that can throw your vagina out of blow is douching. Certain antibiotics and medications can impact it. Illnesses, yeast infections, vaginal conditions, pregnancy, diabetes, surgery, and STDs can all impact your vag and in term of your discharge.

But, you can still gently cleanse down there using a gentle non-scented soap or one that’s formulated for your lady bits. So we’re clear, you don’t need to technically wash your vagina which is the inside part because your vag has that under control.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng