7 things a married man should never say to another woman

Maybe you're working late a lot, or you haven't had a date night in forever. It's natural to want to connect with other people, but when you're married, there are some lines you shouldn't cross, especially when it comes to what you say to other women.

So, what are some things a married man should keep to himself when talking to other women? Here are 7 things that are best left unsaid:

1. "My wife doesn't understand me"

ADVERTISEMENT

This one is a classic. It might feel good to vent to someone else, but complaining about your wife to another woman is a big no-no. If you're having problems with your wife, talk to her! Sharing your feelings openly and honestly is the best way to work through any problems.

2. "My marriage is boring"

Even the most exciting relationships can have some quiet moments. Saying your marriage is boring is disrespectful to your wife and undermines all the good things you have together. Instead, focus on ways to add some spark back into your relationship. Plan a date night, try a new activity together, or simply reconnect by talking and spending quality time together.

3. Compliments that go too far

Compliments are nice, but there's a line. Telling another woman she's "gorgeous" or "the prettiest woman in the room" when you're married sends the wrong message.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Stick to compliments about work achievements or friendly things. Save the compliments for your wife. Tell her how beautiful she is, and make her feel special.

4. Gossiping about your wife

Even if you're just venting, talking badly about your wife to another woman is a big no-no. It shows disrespect and can make you seem untrustworthy. If you need to vent, talk to a trusted friend (who isn't your wife's friend) or even a therapist.

5. "I miss being single sometimes"

ADVERTISEMENT

Marriage takes work, but it's also a lot of fun! If you're feeling nostalgic about your single days, focus on the positive aspects of your marriage. Plan a date night with your wife, reminisce about happy memories, or simply remind yourself why you fell in love in the first place.

6. Flirting or making suggestive jokes

This one goes without saying. Flirting is a clear sign that you're interested in someone romantically.

Pulse Nigeria

And when you're married, that interest should be reserved for your wife. Even if you don't mean anything by it, flirting can be hurtful and disrespectful. The same goes for suggestive jokes or comments. If you wouldn't say it to your wife, it's best to keep it to yourself.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. "I wish I could spend more time with you"

This one is pretty obvious. Wishing you could spend more time with another woman is a big red flag. Your wife should be your priority. If you're feeling disconnected or like you're not spending enough quality time together, talk to your wife! Plan some activities you can both enjoy and make an effort to be present in your relationship.

Being married doesn't mean you can't talk to other women. But be mindful of your words and actions. A good rule of thumb: if you wouldn't want your wife to hear you say it to another woman, then don't say it! This applies to gossip, negative comments, or anything that could be hurtful or disrespectful.

The best way to avoid saying anything inappropriate is to focus on open and honest communication with your wife. If you're feeling frustrated or need to talk about something, talk to her.

ADVERTISEMENT