Tinubu returns to Nigeria after 2 weeks of absence

According to Punch, he arrived at his official residence in the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja early on Wednesday.

Pulse earlier reported on Tuesday, May 7, that Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, in a social media post on X, revealed that “President Bola Tinubu, along with his aides, will return to Nigeria tomorrow from Europe.”

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, the President embarked on a three-day official trip to The Netherlands, responding to an invitation from Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

During his visit, he engaged in the Nigerian-Dutch Business and Investment Forum, gathering key figures from both nations’ business sectors. Additionally, he met separately with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

Following this, as previously announced by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President travelled to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to participate in the World Economic Forum Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development, slated for April 28–29.

Alongside over 1,000 leaders from various sectors and more than 90 countries, he reviewed the progress made since the inaugural Growth Summit held in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2023.

Tinubu's return marks his 20th foreign trip

His return on Wednesday marks the conclusion of his 20th overseas trip since assuming office last May, spanning 96 days abroad.

