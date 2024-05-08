ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Tinubu returns to Nigeria after 2 weeks of absence

Segun Adeyemi

His return on Wednesday marks the conclusion of his 20th overseas trip since assuming office last May, spanning 96 days abroad.

Bola Tinubu's return marks his 20th foreign trip less than a year since he resumed office. [Channels TV]
Bola Tinubu's return marks his 20th foreign trip less than a year since he resumed office. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

According to Punch, he arrived at his official residence in the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja early on Wednesday.

Pulse earlier reported on Tuesday, May 7, that Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, in a social media post on X, revealed that “President Bola Tinubu, along with his aides, will return to Nigeria tomorrow from Europe.”

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, the President embarked on a three-day official trip to The Netherlands, responding to an invitation from Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his visit, he engaged in the Nigerian-Dutch Business and Investment Forum, gathering key figures from both nations’ business sectors. Additionally, he met separately with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

Following this, as previously announced by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President travelled to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to participate in the World Economic Forum Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development, slated for April 28–29.

Alongside over 1,000 leaders from various sectors and more than 90 countries, he reviewed the progress made since the inaugural Growth Summit held in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2023.

His return on Wednesday marks the conclusion of his 20th overseas trip since assuming office last May, spanning 96 days abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has visited Paris, France (three times); London, United Kingdom (twice); Bissau, Guinea-Bissau (twice); Nairobi, Kenya; Porto Novo, Benin Republic; New Delhi, India; Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; New York, United States of America; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (twice); Berlin, Germany; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Dakar, Senegal; Doha, Qatar; and The Hague, Netherlands.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soldiers unlawfully kills 12, seizes 518 cows, 177 rams, family demands justice

Soldiers unlawfully kills 12, seizes 518 cows, 177 rams, family demands justice

List of CBN licensed deposit money banks, other financial institutions

List of CBN licensed deposit money banks, other financial institutions

Tinubu returns to Nigeria after 2 weeks of absence

Tinubu returns to Nigeria after 2 weeks of absence

Lawal begins plan for Child Rights Protection Bill to enhance child welfare

Lawal begins plan for Child Rights Protection Bill to enhance child welfare

'Another gang up by the ruling elite' - NLC rejects CBN's cybersecurity levy

'Another gang up by the ruling elite' - NLC rejects CBN's cybersecurity levy

Lekki residents mourn VGC chairman who died in his car after buying soft drinks

Lekki residents mourn VGC chairman who died in his car after buying soft drinks

Woman defy husband threats, choose low-cut hair over marriage amid hot weather

Woman defy husband threats, choose low-cut hair over marriage amid hot weather

Plateau Govt pays 5 years clothing allowance to solicitors to boost morale

Plateau Govt pays 5 years clothing allowance to solicitors to boost morale

33 states at high risk of flooding problems between July and September

33 states at high risk of flooding problems between July and September

Pulse Sports

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio [puo reports]

Akpabio pledges better wages, working conditions for Nigerian workers

Retirees demand pension increase [PM News Nigeria]

Borno retirees demand pension increase, lament ₦4,000 monthly payment

A picture of the Landmark beach after demolition by the Federal Government. [Twitter:@landmarkafrica]

'What we built in 6 years was destroyed in 6 hours' — Landmark counts losses

Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu salutes workers as they await new minimum wage