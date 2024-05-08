ADVERTISEMENT
6 sweet things you can do for your girlfriend this Mother's Day

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Mother's Day is a special occasion to celebrate all the wonderful women in our lives, including girlfriends who are mothers or maternal figures in their own right.

Sweet things you can do for your girlfriend this Mother's Day[Adobe Stock]

Here are some thoughtful and sweet ideas to make your girlfriend feel appreciated and cherished on this day:

  1. Introduce her to your mother: If she hasn't already met your mother, arranging a meeting can be a wonderful gesture. It shows that you're serious about your relationship and that you want the important people in your life to know each other.

Plan a casual meet-up like brunch or afternoon tea where they can get to know each other in a relaxed setting.

2. Discuss future plans: Take this opportunity to share your thoughts and plans for the future with her. Whether it's plans for upcoming trips, moving in together, or your aspirations as a couple, let her know that she's a significant part of your future. This can make her feel secure and valued in the relationship.

  1. Write a letter of appreciation: Put pen to paper and write down all the things you appreciate about her. It could be her kindness, her sense of humor, how she makes you feel, or her qualities as a mother or mother figure. Make it personal and heartfelt. You can either mail it to her as a surprise or hand it to her over a romantic dinner.
  2. Acknowledge her maternal qualities: Whether or not she has children, recognizing her nurturing qualities can be deeply meaningful. Tell her what makes her a great maternal figure or potential mother. Acknowledging these traits shows that you appreciate her caring and loving nature.
  3. Cook a special meal for her: Whether it's breakfast in bed, a fancy dinner, or her favorite dessert, cooking for her is a gesture of love and care.

Try to make something that she really enjoys or has been craving. Set the table nicely, light candles, and create a pleasant dining atmosphere.

4. Plan a relaxing day: Organize a day that's all about relaxation and pampering. It could be a spa day at home with homemade face masks and a bath, or you could book a professional spa treatment. The goal is to make her feel relaxed and pampered.

5. Create a memory book: Put together a scrapbook that includes photos, tickets, and other memorabilia from the time you've spent together. It's a thoughtful way to reminisce about your relationship and the special moments you've shared.

6. Take part in her favorite activity: Whether she loves hiking, painting, or something else, actively participating in her favorite hobby shows that you care about her interests. It can be a fun way to spend quality time together and enjoy new experiences.

Each of these ideas is designed to show your appreciation and affection for your girlfriend on Mother's Day. The key is to make her feel special and loved, highlighting the importance of her role in your life, whether she is a mother or not.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

