Naira depreciates again at official market, trades at ₦1,416 to dollar

At the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the naira traded between 1,445 and ₦1,301 against the dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), showed that the naira lost ₦62.36.

This represents a 4.60% loss when compared to the previous trading date on Monday when it exchanged at ₦1,354.21 to a dollar.

However, the total daily turnover increased to 160.77 on Tuesday, up from $84.83 million recorded on Monday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the naira traded between 1,445 and ₦1,301 against the dollar.

