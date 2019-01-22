Dear Sarah,

Is it completely natural if my pussy is always wet or should I be worried?

Dear anonymous,

There are some possible reasons why you're always a bit moist downtown.

It can be completely normal. The vagina is not supposed to be dry. It depends on the degree of your wetness. Assess it by checking that it’s not one of one of the other culprits mentioned below.

Another culprit can be bacterial vaginosis. Bacterial vaginosis is a mild vaginal infection, not an STD, that’s caused when the balance of good and bad bacteria in your vagina is upset. Your risk is higher if you have more than one sex partner, a new sex partner, or if you douche. The most common symptom is a smelly discharge, which may look greyish white or yellow in colour.

It can also be due to pelvic congestion syndrome. This is a condition where the blood flow in the area is too high, resulting in wetness. It’s also often associated with a sensation of fullness in the pelvis and manifests in varicose veins developing around the ovaries, similar to those that occur in the legs.

It’s pretty common and is often misdiagnosed due to physicians being unfamiliar with it, or failing to actually look for it. So, if you experience pelvic pain during or following sex in addition to your wetness, pay a visit to your gynaecologist.