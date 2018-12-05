Pulse.ng logo
Here's what it means if your vagina is itchy after your period

Sometimes you might encounter some things at the end of your period that put you into confusion.

Here's what it means if your vagina is itchy after your period play

We already stress about our cramps killing us and we worry that our periods are never going to stop. Normally, when your period gets lighter, you start to chill out.

However, sometimes you might experience some things at the end of your period that put you into confusion.

If you’re encountering an itchy feeling when you’re done with your period, you don’t need to be worried because it’s not something totally casual. In fact, it’s not unheard of to experience vaginal itching before, during, and after menstruating.

Itching can be connected with yeast infections which is why most people start to freak out if they find that things are itchy down there. However, there are actually a lot of things that can make vaginas itchy including toilet paper, your pad, dryness, different fabrics, soaps, and more. Because it’s happening around your period, it likely has to do with hormones and/or the pads.

If it’s coming from the change in hormones, there isn’t that much you can do to stop it. You can try and stop thinking about the itching. To make yourself comfortable, ensure that you’re wearing loose cotton underwear and you’re changing your pad regularly. Furthermore, make sure you’re cleansing down there on a regular basis with lukewarm water.

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse.

