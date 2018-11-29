Here's how to stop getting distracted during sex

news

During sex, do you frequently find yourself thinking about going shopping, or getting distracted by the cobwebs on the ceiling?

It can be hard to turn our brains off when we’re being intimate, even though we all know how much better sex can be when we’re mentally present. Below are ways to enjoy the moment without being distracted.

1. Practice outside the bedroom

If you spend your entire day drifting in a sea of anxiety, multitasking, and overactive thinking, you can’t expect to be perfectly calm and centered the second your partner starts taking your clothes off. The best way to learn how to be more present in the bedroom is to practice slowing your mind down outside of the bedroom.10 minutes of meditation a day will naturally make it easier for you to feel more present during sex.

2. Set yourself up for success

Take a moment to think about any other distraction triggers that you might have. Do you tend to get distracted if you know there are dirty dishes in the sink? Or maybe the peeling paint on the wall always catches your eye. Take any necessary steps to remove that distraction. Some distractors can be eliminated permanently, while others may require ongoing effort, but the idea is to try to create more mental space for yourself.

3. Don’t fight your thoughts

Trying to prevent yourself from thinking never works, and usually just intensifies the distraction. You’ve got to figure out a way to let the thoughts just be, without making them take up even more space. Imagine that your thoughts are the cars driving down the roads. You can’t stop the flow of cars, but you can prevent yourself from hopping into one of the cars and driving off in it. Try to allow thoughts to pop into your head during sex, but don’t actively think about them.

4. Use your breath

Focusing on your breath is one of the core principles of mindfulness. It’s a great way to let go of your thoughts and bring yourself back into the moment. When you feel yourself hopping into that little hot rod with one of your thoughts, take a deep breath and imagine gently opening the car door and escorting your brain out of the car.

5. Consider your choice at the moment

Sometimes the best way to combat distraction is to remind yourself of the decision you have in front of you. You can allow yourself to get swept up in your thoughts, or you can make an effort to stay present with your partner. Staying in the moment during sex can seem like a challenge if you’re used to constant distraction, but it’s much more doable than you might think.

