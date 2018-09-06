Here's how to please your man tonight

news

Men are simple beings who essentially just want their woman to show up and give some good loving.

So if you're looking to give him something extra-special, below are things he will love you to do to him.

1. He likes it with the lights on

Men rarely notice your self-perceived flaws and they only become aware of them if you're preoccupied with them or go out of your way to cover up. But it's really about wanting to be able to actually see you move, preferably with no clothes on. So allow him to see all of you.

2. Touch yourself

Watching a confident woman fully connect to her sexuality is a huge turn-on for men. It's like giving your man a private peep show and being able to see the pleasure on your face and get a better understanding of exactly how you like to be touched is both a turn-on and a valuable lesson.

3. Get vocal

You might wonder the point of "oohs" and "ahhs" after all these years — after all, he likely knows what works by now. But if you let yourself go and gasp a little like old times, you may be surprised by how he responds to that validation.

4. Concentrate on his sensitive spots

The tip of his penis should be paid special attention. Handle with care, but know that a flick of the tongue here and there will leave your man speechless.

5. Foreplay

Whether it's a sexy text you send to get him excited or slowly disrobing for an impromptu a striptease, try getting him revved up before you even start. Why rush to the main event when you can build up to something even hotter?

6. Slow down

You're totally exhausted and trying to get it over with or you're simply caught up in what's happening and your body naturally goes fast. But decelerating can be powerful. Men like being able to feel everything and to have time to explore. For example, if you're performing oral sex, take him all the way in and out very slowly so he's just barely touching your mouth.