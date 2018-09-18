Here's how to play with her breasts the right way

news

It is important to know how to effectively touch, kiss and suck on her breasts and nipples in the bedroom.

Breasts come in all shapes and sizes and nipples are the same way. If you are getting complaints from your partner about the way you touch her, below are few things you can do to brighten up her view of your sensitivity with one of the most fun parts of her body.

1. Giving her a sensual massage

Sensual massages are a great way to get her and you turned on right before sex. Use massage oil on her chest and she will start to get turned on instantly. Pour the massage oil in your hand first and then rub your hands together. This will get the substance warm. Apply the oil on her and make circular motions. Work your way from the outside to her nipples. If you see her nipples start to get hard, you know that you’re doing a great job. Again, get her to be vocal with your motions.

2. Acknowledge her sensitivity

Knowing the amount of sensitivity is necessary for playing with them correctly. You should always be careful around her boobs. Know that your partner can be extremely turned on by this, but that too much is going to easily turn her off or make her slap you in the face. When you are sucking on them or touching them with your hands, make sure that you are not hurting her.

3. Ask what she wants

Asking her how she likes her breasts to be played with might take some of the inspiration out of the situation, but there isn’t a guy out there doesn’t like for their girl to be vocal. Make her get specific when she is telling you what she likes. Execute some dirty talk if need be. Just make sure she is comfortable.

