ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

7 things men do when they don’t love you

Anna Ajayi

In relationships, love is often shown through actions rather than words.

Men do these things when they don’t love you [anewmode]
Men do these things when they don’t love you [anewmode]

The absence of love can also be revealed in the way someone behaves. When a man doesn’t love you, his actions and choices can speak louder than any words.

Recommended articles

It’s important to recognise these signs to understand where you stand in your relationship. Here, we will discuss seven common behaviours that might indicate a man’s lack of affection and commitment towards you, helping you see the bigger picture and make informed decisions about your relationship.

When a man doesn’t love you, one of the first signs is a drop in communication. He might not text or call as often as he used to, and when he does, his messages may be short and lack warmth. If you find that you are always the one initiating conversations and there’s little effort from his side to keep in touch, it could be a sign that his feelings have changed.

ADVERTISEMENT
A man who loves you will want to spend time with you [iStock]
A man who loves you will want to spend time with you [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Another clear indicator is the lack of desire to spend quality time together. If he often makes excuses to avoid meeting up or is always too busy with other things, it might suggest that he’s not as invested in the relationship. A man in love will make time for his partner, no matter how busy his schedule is.

When a man is in love, he sees his partner in his future plans. If he avoids discussing or making future plans with you, it could be a warning sign. This can include anything from planning holidays together to talking about major life events. His reluctance to think about the future with you might indicate a lack of serious commitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

A man who loves you will want to share aspects of his life with you — his thoughts, feelings, and daily experiences.

A man who loves you will want to share aspects of his life with you [Pulse]
A man who loves you will want to share aspects of his life with you [Pulse] Pulse Nigeria

If he becomes secretive or shuts you out from important parts of his life, it might mean he doesn’t feel close or connected to you. This lack of openness can be a significant indicator of a lack of affection.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a relationship, effort can show up in many ways, from small gestures like sending you your favourite flowers to bigger commitments like making changes to make you happy. If these efforts start to vanish, and he no longer tries to do things that please you or make you feel loved, this can be a sign that he’s not emotionally invested in the relationship anymore.

Support is a cornerstone of any loving relationship. If a man loves you, he’ll support your ambitions, listen to your problems, and stand by you in difficult times. If he seems indifferent to your needs and doesn’t offer support, it’s a strong indication that his feelings might not be as deep as you thought.

While excessive jealousy is unhealthy, a small amount can be a sign of love and protectiveness. If he shows no reaction when you mention other men or when you spend time with them, it might not necessarily mean he trusts you completely—it could also suggest he’s not concerned about losing you.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: If a man truly loves you, he'll never do these 7 things to you

Understanding these behaviours can help you make sense of your relationship and decide how to move forward. It’s essential to talk to your partner about your concerns and feelings. Recognising these signs early can save you from further heartache and help you focus on relationships that are truly fulfilling and loving.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 things men do when they don’t love you

7 things men do when they don’t love you

What to know about existential crisis and how to cope with it

What to know about existential crisis and how to cope with it

5 easy steps to make barbecue chicken wings better than restaurants

5 easy steps to make barbecue chicken wings better than restaurants

7 common food allergies most people don't know they have

7 common food allergies most people don't know they have

9 stylish hairstyles that look expensive but are surprisingly cheap

9 stylish hairstyles that look expensive but are surprisingly cheap

7 things a married man should never say to another woman

7 things a married man should never say to another woman

Here are 8 reasons every worker deserves a break

Here are 8 reasons every worker deserves a break

Here’s why it is harder for obese women to give birth

Here’s why it is harder for obese women to give birth

5 struggles of parents who have children with special needs

5 struggles of parents who have children with special needs

The secret behind Kim Kardashian's extremely thin waist at the 2024 Met Gala

The secret behind Kim Kardashian's extremely thin waist at the 2024 Met Gala

Flying cars in 2024? Here are 5 future cars that already exist today

Flying cars in 2024? Here are 5 future cars that already exist today

5 reasons NYSC corps members want to redeploy

5 reasons NYSC corps members want to redeploy

Pulse Sports

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Corp members redeploy for various reasons [Punch]

5 reasons NYSC corps members want to redeploy

Olaolu and his work [guardiannigeria]

Nigerian artist makes history again after selling artwork for ₦55 million

Did Jesus visit Britain/England? [emito/pinterest]

Did Jesus Christ visit Britain many times? Historians believe he did for 3 reasons

Skytanic [lADbible]

All you need to know about Skytanic, the world's largest plane