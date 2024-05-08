What to know about existential crisis and how to cope with it

If you've ever felt this way, you might be experiencing what's called an existential crisis.

What is an existential crisis?

An existential crisis isn't a fancy term for a bad day. It's a period of questioning and searching for meaning in life. It's about wondering about the big picture – the purpose of existence, our place in the universe, and what it all means in the end. It's normal to have these questions from time to time, especially during big life changes like graduating from school, starting a new job, or having a child.

Why do we get existential crises?

There's no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. Sometimes, existential crises can be triggered by life events like a serious illness, a loss in the family, or a relationship breakup. They can also come on more gradually, as we simply ponder the big questions of life.

What does an existential crisis feel like?

Everyone experiences them differently, but some common signs include:

Feeling lost or directionless: You might feel unsure about your goals, your values, or even who you are as a person.

Questioning your life choices: You might start wondering if you're on the right track with your career, relationships, or where you live.

Feeling overwhelmed by the vastness of existence: The universe is a pretty big place, and sometimes, contemplating its enormity can be scary.

Anxiety and depression: It's normal to feel down or stressed when you're wrestling with big questions.

Feeling a lack of purpose: You might struggle to find meaning in your daily life.

So, you think you might be having an existential crisis? here's what to do:

1. Don't panic

Existential crises are a normal part of life. They're a sign that you're a thoughtful person who cares about the meaning of things.

2. Talk it out

Talking to a trusted friend, family member, therapist, or counsellor can be incredibly helpful.

Sharing your thoughts and feelings can offer a different perspective and help you feel less alone.

3. Explore your values

What's important to you in life? Is it spending time with loved ones? Helping others? Take some time to reflect on your core values and what truly matters to you. Living a life aligned with your values can bring a sense of purpose and direction.

4. Find meaning in the small things

Big questions don't always have easy answers. But sometimes, focusing on the little things that bring you joy can make a big difference. Do you love spending time in nature? Helping others? Find moments in your daily life that bring you a sense of fulfilment.

5. Embrace the journey

Life isn't always about having all the answers. Enjoy the ride, embrace the learning process, and be open to new experiences. Even an existential crisis can be an opportunity for personal growth.

6. Seek professional help if needed

If your existential crisis is causing significant anxiety, depression, or is interfering with your daily life, don't hesitate to seek professional help from a therapist or counselor. They can provide you with tools and strategies to cope and move forward in a healthy way.

Everyone experiences doubt and questions their place in the world at some point. The key is to acknowledge these feelings, explore them in a healthy way, and find meaning in your own journey. There is no one right answer to life's big questions, but with a little self-reflection, exploration, and support, you can build a life that feels meaningful and fulfilling.