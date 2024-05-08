5 easy steps to make barbecue chicken wings better than restaurants

Here's what you'll need for barbecue chicken wings

For the Wings

1/2 kg of chicken wings (skin on)

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder (ground pepper)

1/2 teaspoon black pepper (crushed)

1 teaspoon grated ginger and garlic

For the coating

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons of cornflour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper (crushed)

1 teaspoon paprika

For the BBQ sauce

1 cup barbecue sauce

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons of chilli sauce

Oil for frying

How to cook barbecue chicken wings

Marinate the Wings: In a bowl, combine the chicken wings with salt, red chilli powder, black pepper, and a grated ginger-garlic mixture. Massage the spices well onto the wings and set aside to marinate for at least 30 minutes.

2. Prepare the coating: In another bowl, whisk together the flour, cornflour, remaining spices, and herbs. This dry mixture will create a crispy crust for the wings.

3. Rub and Fry: Heat oil in a large pot or deep fryer to medium-high heat (around 350°F). Rub each marinated wing thoroughly in the flour mixture, making sure they are coated evenly. Carefully add the wings to the hot oil and fry for 10–12 minutes, or until golden brown and cooked through. Remove the wings and drain them on paper towels.

4. Make the BBQ Sauce: In a separate saucepan over low heat, combine the barbecue sauce, honey, and chilli sauce. Whisk for 3–4 minutes until well heated and slightly thickened.

5. Throw the crispy wings in the warm BBQ sauce, making sure they're evenly coated in that delicious flavour.