US, France, Germany, and 11 countries Tinubu visited since becoming president

It was gathered that President Tinubu should have returned to the country before the scheduled day but was held back due to the faulty state of the presidential jet.

Pulse had earlier reported that the Presidential Jet had developed a fault in the Netherlands, which might force the Tinubu to use a commercial air career.

According to media reports, following his diplomatic engagements with Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Rotterdam, Netherlands, President Tinubu was forced to use a chartered plane to Saudi Arabia after his main presidential jet developed a fault and was taken in for maintenance.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was reported that the second presidential jet he could have flown to Saudi for the World Economic Summit also developed a technical snag.

With the two aircraft grounded, the president’s aides, ministers, and other government officials were equally forced to fly to the summit on commercial airlines, leaving the faulty jets behind.

His return on Wednesday marks the conclusion of his 20th overseas trip since assuming office last May, spanning 96 days abroad.

Below is the list of countries President Tinubu visited less than a year in office