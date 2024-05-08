ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

US, France, Germany, and 11 countries Tinubu visited since becoming president

Segun Adeyemi

Since assuming office on May 29, 2023, President Bola Tinubu has embarked on 20 overseas trips, spanning 96 days abroad.

Bola Tinubu's return marks his 20th foreign trip less than a year since he resumed office. [Channels TV]
Bola Tinubu's return marks his 20th foreign trip less than a year since he resumed office. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

It was gathered that President Tinubu should have returned to the country before the scheduled day but was held back due to the faulty state of the presidential jet.

Pulse had earlier reported that the Presidential Jet had developed a fault in the Netherlands, which might force the Tinubu to use a commercial air career.

According to media reports, following his diplomatic engagements with Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Rotterdam, Netherlands, President Tinubu was forced to use a chartered plane to Saudi Arabia after his main presidential jet developed a fault and was taken in for maintenance.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was reported that the second presidential jet he could have flown to Saudi for the World Economic Summit also developed a technical snag.

With the two aircraft grounded, the president’s aides, ministers, and other government officials were equally forced to fly to the summit on commercial airlines, leaving the faulty jets behind.

His return on Wednesday marks the conclusion of his 20th overseas trip since assuming office last May, spanning 96 days abroad.

  1. Paris, France (3 times)
  2. London, the United Kingdom (Twice)
  3. Bissau, Guinea-Bissau (twice)
  4. Nairobi, Kenya
  5. Porto Norvo, Benin Republic
  6. New Delhi, India
  7. Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates
  8. New York, the United States of America
  9. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Twice)
  10. Berlin, Germany
  11. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
  12. Dakar, Senegal;
  13. Doha, Qatar
  14. The Hague, The Netherlands.
Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi reacts to FG's planned imposition of cybersecurity levy on Nigerians

Peter Obi reacts to FG's planned imposition of cybersecurity levy on Nigerians

FG fires back at Binance CEO's claims of govt officials demanding bribe

FG fires back at Binance CEO's claims of govt officials demanding bribe

New directive will make operators increase charges - PoS agents oppose CAC reg

New directive will make operators increase charges - PoS agents oppose CAC reg

US, France, Germany, and 11 countries Tinubu visited since becoming president

US, France, Germany, and 11 countries Tinubu visited since becoming president

Tinubu to open Funtua Inland Port in Katsina on May 9, boosting trade

Tinubu to open Funtua Inland Port in Katsina on May 9, boosting trade

CBN gives fresh update on bank deposit charges

CBN gives fresh update on bank deposit charges

Soldiers unlawfully kill 12, seize 518 cows, 177 rams, family demands justice

Soldiers unlawfully kill 12, seize 518 cows, 177 rams, family demands justice

List of CBN licensed deposit money banks, other financial institutions

List of CBN licensed deposit money banks, other financial institutions

Tinubu returns to Nigeria after 2 weeks of absence

Tinubu returns to Nigeria after 2 weeks of absence

Pulse Sports

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A picture of the Landmark beach after demolition by the Federal Government. [Twitter:@landmarkafrica]

'What we built in 6 years was destroyed in 6 hours' — Landmark counts losses

756 schools to compete in Anambra sports festival [NAN]

756 schools to compete in Anambra sports festival

Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu salutes workers as they await new minimum wage

Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest.

Nigerians raise questions about Bobrisky’s lawyers as Cubana Chief Priest dodges trial