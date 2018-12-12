Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

Here's how to eat ass like a pro

Here's how to eat ass like a pro

Read on for how to eat ass like a pro.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Here's how to eat ass like a pro play

Ass.

(Opendesktop)

Related Articles

3 best couch sex positions to try tonight
Can self-stimulation kill your sex drive?
Here's how to do the standing 69 sex position
Here's how to have an orgasm during penetrative sex
Here's how to masturbate by humping stuff
3 things you can do to make it easier to have an orgasm during sex

If you’ve avoided the subject, even if you’re interested, or your partner has expressed interest in receiving, it’s time to learn how to eat ass.

Once you’ve got hygiene taken care of, you might want to dive right in. But we recommend taking things slowly as you eat ass. Taking your time builds anticipation and sexual tension. Below are tips on how to eat ass like a pro.

1. Foreplay

Before zeroing in on the asshole, you might massage, knead and kiss the butt cheeks. After biting the fleshy part of the cheeks, you might move toward the asshole but back again before making contact. Let your partner feel your breath on his skin, genitals, and anus.

ALSO READ: 3 ways to get her to give you blowjob regularly

2. Make shapes with your tongue

Tapping the broad side of your tongue against your partner’s anus might feel good while curling it for insertion may do the trick. Pay attention to your partner’s reactions or even ask which technique they prefer.

3. Tongue Techniques

Techniques can include going up and down, side to side, around in a circle, kissing, sucking and even gentle use of your teeth. Try a figure-8 with your tongue to switch things up.

4. Breeze

Don’t forget about your breath, either. If you purse your lips, you can blow a cool stream of air across your partner’s asshole. A wider mouth produces warmer breath.

ALSO READ: What do you think about sex in public?

5. Use your fingers too

Your fingers can be as useful as your tongue when it comes to licking ass. You can place them on either side of the anus and tap your tongue against your partner’s asshole. You might continue to massage or knead their buttcheeks, too.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Ask Sarah Is there a way to stop masturbating?bullet
2 Erotic Story Eating the Bridesmaid’s pussybullet
3 Erotic Story My neighbour’s wifebullet

Hot! Pulse

Here's what you should know about the stand and carry sex position
Here's what you should know about the stand and carry sex position
Here's why 69 can improve your sex life
Here's why 69 can improve your sex life
3 ways to get her to give you blowjob regularly
3 ways to get her to give you blowjob regularly
How Helen's doctor fucked her back to life {R-18+}
How Helen's doctor fucked her back to life {R-18+}