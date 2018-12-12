Here's how to eat ass like a pro

news

If you’ve avoided the subject, even if you’re interested, or your partner has expressed interest in receiving, it’s time to learn how to eat ass.

Once you’ve got hygiene taken care of, you might want to dive right in. But we recommend taking things slowly as you eat ass. Taking your time builds anticipation and sexual tension. Below are tips on how to eat ass like a pro.

1. Foreplay

Before zeroing in on the asshole, you might massage, knead and kiss the butt cheeks. After biting the fleshy part of the cheeks, you might move toward the asshole but back again before making contact. Let your partner feel your breath on his skin, genitals, and anus.

2. Make shapes with your tongue

Tapping the broad side of your tongue against your partner’s anus might feel good while curling it for insertion may do the trick. Pay attention to your partner’s reactions or even ask which technique they prefer.

3. Tongue Techniques

Techniques can include going up and down, side to side, around in a circle, kissing, sucking and even gentle use of your teeth. Try a figure-8 with your tongue to switch things up.

4. Breeze

Don’t forget about your breath, either. If you purse your lips, you can blow a cool stream of air across your partner’s asshole. A wider mouth produces warmer breath.

5. Use your fingers too

Your fingers can be as useful as your tongue when it comes to licking ass. You can place them on either side of the anus and tap your tongue against your partner’s asshole. You might continue to massage or knead their buttcheeks, too.

