There is a right way to giving your man a great handjob. However, we not only want to show you how to give your man a handjob the right way, but we also want to show the best way.

Focus on just getting a few of the following things right, and your man will be in bliss when you put your hands on his penis.

1. Concentrate on the head

Use one hand to stroke him from the base of his penis to his head, and then using your other hand, gently squeeze and play with the head of his penis. Ask him what he likes! Does he want it stronger or lighter? Faster or slower? The only way to know is to ask.

2. It’s all mental

Don’t be afraid to talk dirty! Getting into the right mindset can turn second base from a pit stop on the way to sex to the actual destination.

3. Hold him steady

Make a “V” shape with your thumb and pointer finger to support the base of his penis and adding slight downward pressure. This holds his penis in place as he becomes erect so it doesn’t hop around too much.

4. Stretch it out

Apply some lube in your other hand, and slowly stretch out the length of his penis with your other hand. Once your lubed hand nears the top of his penis, you can bring your support hand up and repeat the same slow stretch. Repeat until you’re both impressed by your hand ability.

5. Use your fingers

Sure, it’s called a hand job, but using your finger pads to create a delicate touch can be super stimulating and unexpected. You can also use the pads of your fingers and lubrication to glide up and down his shaft.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng