Whether as foreplay or you guys just want to try something unusual, giving a good handjob is a talent that will come in handy in the bedroom.

But how do you do this the right way? Check out the below tips.

1. Lubricant

Because it’s unlikely that your palms will be naturally wet enough to give him a friction-free experience, the use of lubricant is always very welcome. Plus, it makes movement smoother for you.

2. Don’t tease too long

While women love to be teased to get to the height of pleasure, most men prefer it when you to get right into things. If you’ve ever seen a guy masturbate, you’ll know they are not big fans of long preambles. So when you wrap your hands around him, just get going.

3. Use pressure

Again, take your cue from any male masturbation clip. Don’t treat the penis like some fragile organ that might break. Start gently but increase the pressure as you go on.

