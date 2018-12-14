Pulse.ng logo
3 places never to miss when giving a handjob

Here’s how to give an exceptional handjob.

3 places never to miss when giving a handjob play

Handjob

A 'handie' or handjob is an unbelievable way to give your partner an orgasm without getting anything but your hands involved.

Below are places you don't want to miss when giving your man a handjob. The more you know your man between his legs, the better your handjob will be.

ALSO READ: 3 hot fingering techniques to try tonight

1. The perineum

When pressure is put on the perineum, it stimulates a man’s sensitive prostate gland. Men love having their prostate gland stimulated (it is like a man’s G-spot) but not all of them know they do. That’s because other than the perineum, the only other way to gain access to the prostate gland is through the anus and there are more men that don’t like going that route than there are that do.

2. The scrotum

The scrotum (the sac where his balls are held) is a great place to hold, tug lightly and massage lightly. Cupping his scrotum with one hand can give your partner excellent sensations while you do the dirty work with your other hand! Just be careful not to massage your partner’s scrotum too hard – this is a very sensitive area and a rough approach just won’t work here.

ALSO READ: 3 ways to swallow cum with ease

3. Inner thighs and lower abs

These spots can take a little more of a rough touch, so they are great to squeeze, press and manipulate when you are really ravaging your partner during a genital massage. If you prefer to go the softer route, these places are very responsive to light touching just by running your fingers up and down or to tickling. Light touches in these areas are best for teasing.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng

