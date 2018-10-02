Young woman killed in Benin, with missing vital organs

Beside her body was her bag, containing her perfume and a baby.
She looked like she was the victim of an unfortunate incident of the underworld.
According to Instablog9ja, a plank, that could be the murder weapon was found n her head, alongside her bag, containing a bottle of perfume while a baby, was also found beside her body.
View this post on Instagram
Young lady found dead in Edo State . . The mutilated body of a young lady has been found dead along a bush part in Edo State. . . The discovery was made, yesterday, along Sapele road, Amagba, Benin, Edo State. The plank probably used in killing her, was found across her face. . . According to reports, the deceased left a baby behind. The circumstances surrounding her death remain unknown, but her bag and perfume were found close to her body.
In worrying circumstances, that includes a graphic video circling the internet, the lady was found to have had certain vital organs missing, indicating mutilation, potentially pointing to a ritual killing.
ALSO READ: Ogun Police arrest pastor over ritual killing
The beautiful, light-skinned lady was dressed in a dark gown and bright red shoes when she met her unfortunate ending at the ends of men of the underworld.
In the video, men who recorded the now viral video can be heard saying. “Na hustle the girl hustle.” Nobody knows whether she was truly a hustler, and it is immaterial at this time, but nobody deserves this.
This continues the recent trend of women being victims of violent crimes in Benin, along that road. A few months ago, a lady, believed to be a sex worker, was found in similar circumstances on that road, in what looks like a ritual killing.
The people of Edo State, please be careful during these trying times.