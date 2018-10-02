Pulse.ng logo
Young woman killed in Benin, with missing vital organs

Ritual Killing Body of young woman found in Benin, with vital organs missing

Beside her body was her bag, containing her perfume and a baby.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Young woman killed in Benin, with missing vital organs play

The feet of the sadly mutilated young woman and right; the baby found beside her.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

A young woman has been found dead on Sapele road, Amagba, Benin, Edo State fully dressed in an outgoing attire. Her vital organs were also missing when she was found.

She looked like she was the victim of an unfortunate incident of the underworld. 

According to Instablog9ja, a plank, that could be the murder weapon was found n her head, alongside her bag, containing a bottle of perfume while a baby, was also found beside her body.

 

In worrying circumstances, that includes a graphic video circling the internet, the lady was found to have had certain vital organs missing, indicating mutilation, potentially pointing to a ritual killing.

ALSO READ: Ogun Police arrest pastor over ritual killing

The beautiful, light-skinned lady was dressed in a dark gown and bright red shoes when she met her unfortunate ending at the ends of men of the underworld.

In the video, men who recorded the now viral video can be heard saying. “Na hustle the girl hustle.” Nobody knows whether she was truly a hustler, and it is immaterial at this time, but nobody deserves this.

This continues the recent trend of women being victims of violent crimes in Benin, along that road. A few months ago, a lady, believed to be a sex worker, was found in similar circumstances on that road, in what looks like a ritual killing.

The people of Edo State, please be careful during these trying times.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

X
