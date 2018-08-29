Pulse.ng logo
Ogun police arrest pastor over ritual killing

Parading the suspects at the Ijoko scene of the incident on Wednesday, Ogun Police Commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu, said that the offences committed bordered on conspiracy, murder and ritualism.

The police in Ogun have arrested a pastor and one other over alleged killing of a woman simply identified as Iya Aanu.

Parading the suspects at the Ijoko scene of the incident on Wednesday, Ogun Police Commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu, said that the offences committed bordered on conspiracy, murder and ritualism.

Iliyasu explained that on Aug. 10, a complaint was lodged at Agbado Police Divisional headquarters by district head of Igbore Robiyan in Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner said the district head reported that a headless decomposing body of a woman was found in an uncompleted building within the community

He said that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Agbado, Olatunji Omonijo, was consequently ordered to unravel the mystery behind the killing of the woman.

“The DPO and his detectives embarked on technical intelligence based investigation which led to the apprehension of the pastor and his accomplice.

” On interrogation , the pastor, who also claimed to be a prophet in a church, confessed that the deceased was his lover and that they had dated for two years .

“On that fateful day the deceased came to visit him as usual and after they made love, the woman was relaxing when he hit her head with a pestle-like wood.

” He later cut off her head and the two hands before he threw the remains into the uncompleted building behind his residence.

“The severed head and two hands of the victim were buried at the back of Lion of Judah Church of Christ situated at Robiyan Avenue, belonging to the pastor,” the CP said.

Iliyasu described the incident as wickedness at its peak and height of man’s inhumanity to man .

He assured members of the public that the perpetrators of the dastardly act would face the full wrath of the law , saying they would soon be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction .

The pastor later told newsmen that the woman was his lover and that he didn’t know what came over him to have perpetrated the act.

He corroborated that his relationship with the woman had been on for over two years.

