The Managing Director of Western Lotto & Bet made the pledge Tuesday, 10th July, 2018, as the lottery brand, marked its first year anniversary.

news

Wave-making entertainment and gaming brand, Western Lotto & Bet has reiterated its commitment to deploying part of the earnings from its lottery offerings in good causes.

The Managing Director of Western Lotto & Bet, Mr. Yomi Ogunfowora made the pledge Tuesday, 10th July, 2018, as the lottery brand, Western Lotto, marked its first year anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Ogunfowora said, “What we have done in the last one year is to continue to set the pace in the gaming industry with our international lotteries and fast-paced games. Our games guarantee privacy, and they are highly entertaining and rewarding.

“We appreciate our customers for keeping faith with us. We will continue to prioritise their interest in everything we do; whether in servicing these games or in introducing new ones. We are happy the winnings enable customers to upgrade their lives and address their most pressing needs. We remain their true partners. They are the reason we are in business, and that gives us joy – the opportunity to empower people from all walks of life and add value to their lives.

“In commemoration of our first anniversary, we are proud to introduce you to our new sports betting platform, Westernbet. For the best odds in sports betting, virtual and other products, log on to www.westernbet.com . It is our anniversary gift to our teeming partner-stakers. The unique thing about our latest offering is that both the lottery and sports platforms are linked. That is, you can access Westernbet from Western Lotto and vice-versa.”

Western Lotto offers an array of instant games and lotteries such as LottoRace, Lucky 6, Keno, 5/90, Powerball, Euro Millions, Euro Jackpot, UK Lotto and Mega Millions, among others.

“We seek to be the game-changing hub of entertainment in Africa. There is a game for everyone on our platforms. If you love sports betting, lotteries, instant and virtual games, we have them all for you. No one is left out. Our mix of products and services appeals to the youth and the youth at heart,” Ogunfowora added.

Western Lotto & Bet, originally trading as Western Lotto, has a bouquet of lottery and sports games on its platforms – www.westernlotto.com and www.westernbet.com

This is a featured post