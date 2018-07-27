Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Watch Simi tune up for Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky in live studio session

Simi Watch singer tune up for Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky in live studio session

JJW is a unique platform built on live music performances in celebration of guests and their journeys of personal progress.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

On Saturday 28thJuly at the Central Park Arena, Abuja, the legendary Lagbaja and the soulful Simi take center stage for a unique blend of music and flavours.

JJW is a unique platform built on live music performances in celebration of guests and their journeys of personal progress.

Snippets of Simi preparing to wow! the audience at Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky, Abuja has just emerged, showing the sultry songstress strum her vocal awesomeness. Abuja is in for a treat!

Simi and the hugely talented Lagbaja are geared to take the city by storm.

Come join the duo live on stage, and delight in the array of special order finger foods and other side attractions provided to blow the mind as you enjoy Johnnie Walker Black Label's distinctive flavours – fruity, tropical, creamy & smoky.

Lovers of great music and fine whisky in Abuja are welcome to be part of this unique experience by following @johnniewalkerng on Instagram.  The next free invite might just be yours.

 

Stay informed by clicking the hashtags #JJW #KeepWalkingNigeria

 

18+. Drink Responsibly.

About Johnnie Walker

 Since 1820, Johnnie Walker has been one of the world's most preferred drinks. Within a hundred years of its existence, Johnnie Walker whisky was available in 120 countries around the world. This is a brand that has stayed true to its mantra that has remained unchanged over the years; Keep Walking.

About Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky (JJW)

JJW is a first-of-its-kind event in Nigeria featuring a titillating ensemble of jazz fusion performances by Nigeria's finer acts and even finer whisky from Johnnie Walker Black Label. The musical is sponsored by Black Label and will draw from the newsmakers of all industries in Nigeria including media, entertainment, oil and gas and many more.

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Bobrisky Muslim woman gets slammed for taking picture with popular...bullet
2 'Ogbologbo' Student who visits different campuses to steal has been caughtbullet
3 Paid With His Life Armed robber steals car but dies in it before he...bullet

Related Articles

Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Afro-jazz event ignites Lagos with a night of distinctive flavours
JJW Countdown to Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky in Abuja featuring Simi & Lagbaja
Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Here's what to expect from afro-jazz event
Photo Of The Day Simi is bringing sexy back!
Lifestyle 100 trips everyone should take in their lifetime, according to the world's top travel experts
New Video Zoro - 'Stainless' feat. Simi
Mayorkun, Dremo This recent DMW collaboration, 'Dapada' have us wishing for a joint album
AFRIMMA 2018 Davido, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage lead nominees list for Music awards
Simi Singer's 5 year wish comes true as she features 2face Idibia on deluxe version of ''Simisola'' album
EP Review Dremo is raw, uncut and tentative on his debut EP, ''Codename Vol 1''

Metro

Woman kills 2-yr-old grandchild as a lesson to its mother
Devil In Human Form Woman kills 2-yr-old grandchild as a lesson to its mother
How to travel the world through a bottle; fresh insight
Heineken How to travel the world through a bottle; fresh insight
Man declares war on witches after killing mysterious cat
Evil Spirit Man declares war on more witches after killing mysterious cat
Unlawful possession of toy gun lands two brothers in trouble
Surprised? Unlawful possession of toy gun lands two brothers in trouble