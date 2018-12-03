Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Promising footballer killed by childhood cultist

Cultist kills his childhood friend, a promising footballer over minor issue

The promising footballer was shot twice in the head.

  • Published:
Promising footballer killed by childhood cultist play

Attah, the late promising footballer

(Makawai)

Cultism is driven by an insane loyalty that drives with the insanity of collective spirit; a tribe mentality. The consequence of that indicates when that loyalty is tested by incidents that harm the tribe, it is deemed disrespectful and the tribe has to be protected at all costs.

For a few weeks now, Pulse has reported the death of Jaypron, the cultist whom bullets were bouncing off like tennis balls of rackets. But alas, not all cultists have the ‘street smartness’ of Jaypron, but the idea of involvement in cultism will always defy logic. This makes the death of a promising footballer, Attah painful.

ALSO READ: Nigerian man sentenced to death for pushing drugs in Malaysia

According to Makawai, Attah was killed by members of the ‘Aro Bargas’ confraternity, recently in Ijegun, Lagos. He was shot in the head twice.

Attah, a reported footballer with immense potential and prospect also belonged to the rival cult group, the ‘Eiye’ confraternity. Sadly, these members of Aro Bargas were said to be Attah’s childhood friends, but they killed him because he angered them.

Even worse, it is reported that they had to track him down to a place where he reportedly begged for his life, while on his knees. Reports claim they never budged and instead killed him.

Say no to cultism.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Anambra residents are marvelled after discovering "Virgin Mary" by a windowbullet
2 Woman's corpse washes up the shore of a beach in Lagosbullet
3 Nigerian man sentenced to death for pushing drugs in Malaysiabullet

Related Articles

Flop of the Week Shomolu, Bariga and Ladi Lak youths killing for politics and cultism are stupid
2 men in court over alleged cultism, possession of dangerous weapons
Benue youth kill 13 'cultists' who murdered an okada man
Benue people will resist intimidation, rigging in 2019 elections, Ortom says
Lagos children found in Benin Republic after nanny kidnapped them
Police gun down 5 robbers known for causing problem in Calabar
Four boys drown while trying to save their friends who survives

Metro

Lagos children kidnapped by nanny found in Benin Republic
Lagos children found in Benin Republic after nanny kidnapped them
Four boys save their friend from drowning, but end up drowning
Four boys drown while trying to save their friends who survives
Police gun down 5 robbers known for causing problem in Calabar
Police gun down 5 robbers known for causing problem in Calabar
Suspected thief falls inside a soakaway while escaping with stolen phone
Suspected thief falls inside a soakaway while escaping with stolen phone
X
Advertisement