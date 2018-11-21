news

The Shomolu/Fadeyi neighborhood on the Lagos mainland witnessed renewed cult clashes on Monday, November 19, sending residents into panic mode, with business owners wasting little time shutting up shops.

Eyewitnesses recall watching as bullets ricocheted off the broad chest of notorious cult leader, Femi Jaypron, who shook the Lead cartridges off while firing shots of his own.

Pulse learnt that rival cult gangs went for each other’s throats for the umpteenth time on a busy Monday evening, in what has become commonplace in the area.

“Two people were killed around Fadeyi this night. The two dead bodies are currently at Onipanu police station. Rival cult members shot at Femi Jaypron who leads the Eiye confraternity. But the bullets refused to go in. As I speak with you, Onipanu bus stop is on lock-down and the police is screening everyone”, one eyewitness shared with Pulse.

The constant cult wars of Lagos

The latest cult clash arrives on the heels of a similar one in October which claimed the life of Small Jaypron—Femi’s understudy.

On October 17, 2018, members of the Aiye and Eiye confraternities clashed on the busy streets of Shomolu.

As the dust settled on the mainland afterwards, two cult leaders had been gunned down by rival gang members and were lying lifelessly in pools of their own blood.

A gang leader known as Yesuru, was left fighting for his life afterwards and was quickly rushed to the Igbobi Orthopaedic Hospital for prompt medical attention.

One eyewitness had told Pulse at the time that “Yesuru, who was battling for his life after a couple of bullets found his torso, was barking orders to his boys on his way from being transferred from Shomolu General Hospital. He was telling them to continue the fight on his behalf until he returns from the hospital.”

Yesuru, Pulse has learnt, has since been discharged from hospital and has returned to the Shomolu neighborhood, a free man.

“No one is disturbing him for the atrocities he committed. Not the police, not the soldiers. No one”, says Abimbola, a resident of Shomolu.

Densely populated Shomolu, Bariga, Fadeyi, Mushin and Akoka have played host to some of the most deadly gang wars in mainland Lagos in recent times.

Violent and deadly variants of cultism have become a menace in Lagos, home to some 20 million people and Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Lagos Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, has blamed poor parenting for the proliferation of gun wielding cultists in the city.

"I want to appeal to parents to understand that our children are the future hope of our country; if we allow them to miss it, we will have no hope and no future leaders to take over from us. What legacy are we leaving behind for our children?", Edgal asked rhetorically.

The Onipanu division of the Lagos Police Command wasn’t immediately available for comments for this story.