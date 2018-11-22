Pulse.ng logo
Police arrest native doctor, one other for alleged murder

Mrs Loveth Odah, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the arrest to newsmen at the Command’s Headquarters, Abakaliki.

The Nigeria Police, Ebonyi Command, on Thursday in Abakaliki confirmed the arrest of two men for allegedly killing a 32-year old woman, Mrs Juliet Nkwegu.

According to Odah, the suspects, Mr Samuel Nwafor, a native doctor and Mr Ejike Nkwegu, husband of the deceased, conspired and allegedly killed the deceased in a questionable circumstance on Nov 8.

She said the incident took place at Nkalaha, Onuebonyi Echera, in Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi.

She said preliminary investigation revealed that the husband of the deceased, took his wife to Nwafor, the native doctor when he suspected the late wife over the theft of his motorcycle.

She explained that the idea was to unravel the truth behind the theft of the motorcycle through magical means.

The Divisional Police Headquarters in Ikwo reported a case of murder which took place at a community in Ikwo.

“A man accused his wife of complicity in the loss of his motorcycle and forcefully took her to a native doctor who will use ‘magical’ means to unravel the wife’s involvement in the stolen motorcycle.

“When they got to the native doctor’s house, the Voodoo priest didn’t use the magic mirror but rather prepared a concoction for the woman to drink.

“He explained to them that after drinking the said concoction, she would confess.

“Sadly, after taking the mixture, she could not confess but rather started having stomach upset, vomiting and subsequently died at the native doctor’s shrine.

“The sudden death drew the attention of members of the community who alerted the police who quickly mobilised to the scene, evacuated the body to hospital for autopsy,” Odah said.

Odah further explained that the police had arrested the man and the native doctor for alleged conspiracy and murder.

The police investigation concludes that both suspects will be charged to court to face murder charges,” said Odah.

