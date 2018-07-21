Murphy McCarthy ft. Network & Clev - 'Money'

news

Aniekeme Usen popularly known as Murphy McCarthy (@murphy.mccarthy.offi) is the CEO and also signed to Alleluyah Boyz Entertainment, although he hails from Akwa Ibom State, he grew up in Benin City, Edo State Nigeria where he released a street anthem titled “Araba Don Show" some years back.

His previous single "Too Risky" featuring DMW boss & Africa’s number one music act himself Davido is still rocking the airwaves.

He's here again with another future banger titled "Money" this song features "Story crooner" and Alleluyah boyz ent signee Network (@oganetwork), and AmB Clev (@officialamb.clev) .

The Song was produced by Pee On The Beat, while the music video which features cameos from @charles_okocha @crazeclown @joeelkennis @zlatan_ibile @airboyrado @xploit_comedy @kastropee_ and many more was directed by Dammy Twitch.

