Man commits suicide after complaining of heavy financial burden

Security guard commits suicide after financial burden becomes too much for him

A man worked three jobs to help him with his money problems, but his efforts did not matter much so he opts for suicide.

  • Published:
Security guard commits suicide after financial burden becomes too much for him play (Shuttershock)

A security guard Abolarinwa Olaoye, who works at a government secretariat in Ekiti State has committed suicide when his financial burden became too much for him to handle.

He reportedly killed himself at his place of work on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, where he hangs from a rope tied to a rail.

A day prior, he had a conversation with his sister-in-law Mrs Elizabeth Babalola who confirmed in a post by Instablog9ja the challenges the deceased was facing before the self-slaughter.

"He came to me around 4.30pm on Tuesday and started lamenting that his house rent was due and that he could not pay due to irregular salary payment.

"He said he was also indebted to the government through housing and
car loans he obtained. He also complained about his inability to meet other financial commitments to his wife’s family.

"He told me he could go ahead and do something nasty. He told me clearly that he was tired of life. I tried to persuade him not to resort to anything nasty.

"I told him life is full of ups and downs and that he should just endure, but I never knew he would end this way."

ALSO READ: IMSU student who reportedly committed suicide after stabbing boyfriend identified as the victim

Before his passing, 49-year-old Abolarinwa Olaoye worked multiple jobs in order to meet financial obligations.

Unfortunately, these were not sufficient in dealing with many money problems.

