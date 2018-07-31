Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Kaduna, Onitsha produce 18 more millionaires in Star national promo

Star Lager Kaduna, Onitsha produce 18 more millionaires in brand's national promo

The new millionaires were full of joy and gratitude all through the evening, while meeting with the Nigerian Breweries brand representatives in Kaduna and Onitsha during the presentation events.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kaduna, Onitsha produce 18 more millionaires in Star Lager national promo play

Kaduna, Onitsha produce 18 more millionaires in Star Lager national promo

(File)

Star Lager millionaires promo now in its sixth week, has produced eighteen more millionaires in the Kaduna and Onitsha areas as more winners were presented with their prizes this past  weekend during gala ceremonies held in Kaduna and Onitsha.

John Paul Ocheme a thirty five year old student based in Kaduna, Zenith Abubakar, a forty four year old businesswoman based in Sokoto and Cornelius Ocholi a forty one year old Police Officer were among the lucky Nigerians who became millionaires in the past week

The new millionaires were full of joy and gratitude all through the evening, while meeting with the Nigerian Breweries brand representatives in Kaduna and Onitsha during the presentation events.

Kaduna, Onitsha produce 18 more millionaires in Star Lager national promo play

Kaduna, Onitsha produce 18 more millionaires in Star Lager national promo

(File)

 

At the Kaduna presentation, John Paul Ocheme a student, expressed his delight in winning one million naira. According to him, “I never expected to win, in fact, I usually do not have faith in promos, but Star Lager has really surprised me. I am going to use the money to further my education.”

Onitsha based Ezeonyebuchi Kosiso shared similar sentiments as he described his two million naira win as the “best thing that happened to me this year.

Kaduna, Onitsha produce 18 more millionaires in Star Lager national promo play

Kaduna, Onitsha produce 18 more millionaires in Star Lager national promo

(File)

Commenting on the regional presentations, Abayomi Abidakun, Senior Brand Manager Star Lager Beer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said, “We are grateful for having customers all over the country who have remained loyal over the years. This promo is our way of appreciating them and  we will continue to reward more Nigerians in the United We Shine Millionaires Promo.”

Star Lager team has promised to continue rewarding winners with multi-millions in the weeks to come.

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating sitesbullet
2 Paid With His Life Armed robber steals car but dies in it before he...bullet
3 'Ogbologbo' Student who visits different campuses to steal has been...bullet

Related Articles

United We Shine Star lager millionaires promo winner narrates 'how a bottle of beer changed his life'
Star Lager 11 winners emerge in beer brand's 'United We Shine Millionaires Promo'
Star Lager Brand kicks off biggest promo with over 400 million naira cash giveaway
Trophy Lager Join beer brand to raise the world's biggest trophy
Science Student Man stabs French tourist to death after mixing cocaine with booze
One Lagos Fiesta Is this the biggest Eyo Statue ever? Possibly
Star Lager Beer company gives back to Nigerian League through coaching clinic
Sports 6 big brands back Super Eagles with over N6 billion in sponsorships at the World Cup
M.I Rapper brings Legend's real deal experience to the nation's capital
Finance The best beer in every state, according to beer enthusiasts across the US

Metro

Man remanded in Ikoyi Prison for slapping wife to death
Killer Man remanded in Ikoyi Prisons for slapping wife to death
Woman dies while voting in Zimbabwe General elections
Zimbabwe General Elections Woman dies while casting her vote
Man splits wife's head in two because she denied him sex
Wants It So Bad Man splits wife's head in two because she denied him sex
Groom dies in a van-truck accident while visiting his bride
Separated Forever Groom dies in a van-truck accident while visiting his bride