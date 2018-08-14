news

Africa’s elite smartphone brand, Infinix Mobility is partnering with one of Africa biggest afro-pop music channel, Trace Naija to put together a mega 7 city concert and a series of cinema/mall activations happening in selected locations across Nigeria called “Trace in the City”.

Trace in the city is set to cause a ripple effect of excitement for those who would be part and parcel of this event as it moves from city to city. This is a massive opportunity for young people to express themselves, enjoy premium quality entertainment and stand a chance to win lots of amazing gifts from leading smartphone brand, Infinix Mobility.

There would be performances from some of Nigeria’s biggest and most talented music artistes from Falz, Mayorkun, Ice Prince, Dremo, Reekado Banks, Dice Ailes, CDQ, Idowest, Teni the entertainer, Peruzzi, Yonda and many more. Expect a lit experience as DJ Neptune and DJ Factor would be on the turntables dishing out delightful mixes while MC Jimmie anchors the event and keeps the crowd hyped at all times.

Also, be on the lookout for the Infinix stand at the selected venues for a chance to have a first-hand feel of Infinix smartphones, possibly win one and other amazing branded gifts. You don’t want to be miss this. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity as Infinix Mobility looks to connect with their users whilst rewarding them for their undivided support and patronage within an atmosphere of fun and entertainment.

Find your city dates below. For more information on this and more, Visit Infinix Mobility Limited Facebook , Twitter , Instagram & XClub platforms.

Check below for Trace in the City event dates

Kaduna August 17th Concert Abuja August 20st Concert Abuja August 21st Cinema Lagos August 24th Concert Lagos August 25st Cinema Calabar August 28th Concert P/H August 31st Concert P/H September 1st Cinema Benin September 4th Concert Benin September 5th Cinema Ibadan September 14th Concert Ibadan September 15th Cinema

