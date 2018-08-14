Trace in the city is set to cause a ripple effect of excitement for those who would be part and parcel of this event as it moves from city to city.
This is a massive opportunity for young people to express themselves, enjoy premium quality entertainment and stand a chance to win lots of amazing gifts from leading smartphone brand, Infinix Mobility.
There would be performances from some of Nigeria’s biggest and most talented music artistes from Falz, Mayorkun, Ice Prince, Dremo, Reekado Banks, Dice Ailes, CDQ, Idowest, Teni the entertainer, Peruzzi, Yonda and many more. Expect a lit experience as DJ Neptune and DJ Factor would be on the turntables dishing out delightful mixes while MC Jimmie anchors the event and keeps the crowd hyped at all times.
Also, be on the lookout for the Infinix stand at the selected venues for a chance to have a first-hand feel of Infinix smartphones, possibly win one and other amazing branded gifts. You don’t want to be miss this. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity as Infinix Mobility looks to connect with their users whilst rewarding them for their undivided support and patronage within an atmosphere of fun and entertainment.
Find your city dates below. For more information on this and more, Visit Infinix Mobility Limited Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & XClub platforms.
Check below for Trace in the City event dates
Kaduna
August 17th
Concert
Abuja
August 20st
Concert
Abuja
August 21st
Cinema
Lagos
August 24th
Concert
Lagos
August 25st
Cinema
Calabar
August 28th
Concert
P/H
August 31st
Concert
P/H
September 1st
Cinema
Benin
September 4th
Concert
Benin
September 5th
Cinema
Ibadan
September 14th
Concert
Ibadan
September 15th
Cinema
