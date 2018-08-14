Pulse.ng logo
Infinix Mobility, Trace Naija bring you anticipated event of the year

Infinix Mobility Phone brand, Trace Naija bring the most anticipated event of the year to your city

Trace in the city is set to cause a ripple effect of excitement for those who would be part and parcel of this event as it moves from city to city.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Africa’s elite smartphone brand, Infinix Mobility is partnering with one of Africa biggest afro-pop music channel, Trace Naija to put together a mega 7 city concert and a series of cinema/mall activations happening in selected locations across Nigeria called “Trace in the City”.

Trace in the city is set to cause a ripple effect of excitement for those who would be part and parcel of this event as it moves from city to city. This is a massive opportunity for young people to express themselves, enjoy premium quality entertainment and stand a chance to win lots of amazing gifts from leading smartphone brand, Infinix Mobility.

There would be performances from some of Nigeria’s biggest and most talented music artistes from Falz, Mayorkun, Ice Prince, Dremo, Reekado Banks, Dice Ailes, CDQ, Idowest, Teni the entertainer, Peruzzi, Yonda and many more. Expect a lit experience as DJ Neptune and DJ Factor would be on the turntables dishing out delightful mixes while MC Jimmie anchors the event and keeps the crowd hyped at all times.

Also, be on the lookout for the Infinix stand at the selected venues for a chance to have a first-hand feel of Infinix smartphones, possibly win one and other amazing branded gifts.  You don’t want to be miss this. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity as Infinix Mobility looks to connect with their users whilst rewarding them for their undivided support and patronage within an atmosphere of fun and entertainment.

whilst rewarding them for their undivided support and patronage within an atmosphere of fun and entertainment.

Find your city dates below. For more information on this and more, Visit Infinix Mobility Limited Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & XClub platforms.

Check below for Trace in the City event dates

 

Kaduna

August 17th

Concert

Abuja

August 20st

Concert

Abuja

August 21st

Cinema

Lagos

August 24th

Concert

Lagos

August 25st

Cinema

Calabar

August 28th

Concert

P/H

August 31st

Concert

P/H

September 1st

Cinema

Benin

September 4th

Concert

Benin

September 5th

Cinema

Ibadan

September 14th

Concert

Ibadan

September 15th

Cinema

