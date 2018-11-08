Pulse.ng logo
Igbo chief ejected from plane for not removing his crown (video)

Igbo king denied entry into a plane for not removing his crown (Video)

He threatened and intimidated, but entry was refused him.

  • Published:
Igbo chief ejected from plane for not removing crown (video) play

Igbo chief ejected from plane for not removing crown

(Etsy)

On November 7, 2018, an Igbo ruler refused to removed his traditional crown and was denied entry into a plane at the Enugu airport.

According to an eyewitness, the Lagos-bound flight left him and he had to take another flight despite his vicious threats and rants to intimidate the airport staff and airline crew.

Watch video here;

 

