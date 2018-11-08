news

On November 7, 2018, an Igbo ruler refused to removed his traditional crown and was denied entry into a plane at the Enugu airport.

According to an eyewitness, the Lagos-bound flight left him and he had to take another flight despite his vicious threats and rants to intimidate the airport staff and airline crew.

