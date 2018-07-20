Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Hennessy recognises Jerry Shaffer as Nigeria's only hypebusinessman

Jerry Shaffer Hennessy recognises hypeman as Nigeria's one and only hypebusinessman

Jerry Shaffer is unarguably Nigeria’s first hypebusinessman that has been recognised by international brand, Hennessy.

  • Published:
Hennessy recognises Jerry Shaffer as Nigeria's only hypebusinessman play

Jerry Shaffer is unarguably Nigeria’s first hypebusinessman that has been recognised by international brand, Hennessy.

Popularly known as Jerry Shaffer, Mr Jerry Adibe who is the CEO of Slippery Entertainment, owner of the popular Slippery Lounge Lekki and co-CEO of Club Gallileo Abeokuta, is a trade partner and hypeman with Hennessy.

play

 

With all these businesses under his belt and a great level of success in his hype career, JerryShaffer is unarguably Nigeria’s first HYPEBUSINESSMAN.

play

 

Jerry Shaffer who has continued to make a name for himself in the hype industry, has worked alongside reputable Nigerian artistes like D’banj, Wande Coal, Slimcase, vector, Dj Consequence, and Olu Maintain on the HENNESSY PLATFORM, in just one year.

play

 

On why he chooses to associate with the brand, Jerry says “Hennessy is more than a drink; it is an expression of people’s different passion for the world.”

play

 

As Nigeria’s first , he has hosted events with hordes of celebrities including top musicians like Banky W, CDQ, Jaywon, Ycee, Small doctor, Sean Tizzle, Reminisce, LAX, Rayce, DammyKrane and Dremo, (to mention a few) at both  Slippery lounge and Club Gallileo.

play

 

Slippery Entertainment’s partnership with Hennessy in 2018 alone has birthed successful events like Slippery Drip Thursday (♯SDT), The Rebirth with Thrillers Band and Summer 18 In Lagos just to mention a few

play

 

He has also won several hype awards over the years, including (Peers in town Hypeman of the year 2016 & 2017) (SOYA Entertainment personality of the Year 2016).

play

 

His talents, capabilities and excellence in anchoring events is greatly appreciated by Hennessy and a whole lot of other entertainment bodies and businesses.

play

 

So from now on, whenever you are at an event and you hear the words “YOU KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS..., don’t strain your neck trying to find out who it is, because IT’S JERRY SHAFFER ON THE MIC.

play

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Absurd!!!! Man divorces wife for giving birth to too many children like...bullet
2 SoftTalk Messenger Japan-based Nigerian developer to Unveil Nigeria's...bullet
3 Manhood Gone Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried...bullet

Related Articles

Habeebat Online Islamic store celebrates 1-year anniversary, offers 20% discount on all products
Glo Compny makes top 4 most admired African brands
Autodesk Software company set to host future’s forum in Nigeria
Mary Akpobome Alibaba's wife launches Purple Girl Foundation to support girl-child education in Nigeria
The African Praise Experience Frank Edwards, Chioma Jesus, Sammie Okposo, Ada, to headline T.A.P.E 2018
Salebrate Join in the biggest sales party as Jumia Nigeria turns 6
Jackpot.com You can now win $110M US Powerball jackpot from Nigeria!
Christ Embassy Believers take part in Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's event instead of watching football
Derek Braye Boss 12-year-old drops his first music video - 'Child Abuse'
Slimcase RubyFrenzy as singer shuts down UI & FUNAAB with feisty performances

Metro

A still image from a video posted by Nigerian Islamist militant group Boko Haram on social media, seen by Reuters on August 14, 2016, shows a masked man talking to dozens of girls the group said are school girls kidnapped in the town of Chibok in 2014. Social Media
Boko Haram I received N30, 000 for abducting Chibok school girls — Suspect
Beauty queen sentenced to death 2 years after winning pageant
Sexy Criminal Prison beauty queen sentenced to death 2 years after winning pageant
Woman denies husband sex but freely gives it to others
Divorce Hubby, 43, wants 11-year-old marriage dissolved, over lack of love
Man angry because partner finished 4 eggs
Poverty Man angry because girlfriend finished 4 eggs by herself