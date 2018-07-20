Hennessy recognises Jerry Shaffer as Nigeria's only hypebusinessman

news

Popularly known as Jerry Shaffer, Mr Jerry Adibe who is the CEO of Slippery Entertainment, owner of the popular Slippery Lounge Lekki and co-CEO of Club Gallileo Abeokuta, is a trade partner and hypeman with Hennessy.

With all these businesses under his belt and a great level of success in his hype career, JerryShaffer is unarguably Nigeria’s first HYPEBUSINESSMAN.

Jerry Shaffer who has continued to make a name for himself in the hype industry, has worked alongside reputable Nigerian artistes like D’banj, Wande Coal, Slimcase, vector, Dj Consequence, and Olu Maintain on the HENNESSY PLATFORM, in just one year.

On why he chooses to associate with the brand, Jerry says “Hennessy is more than a drink; it is an expression of people’s different passion for the world.”

As Nigeria’s first , he has hosted events with hordes of celebrities including top musicians like Banky W, CDQ, Jaywon, Ycee, Small doctor, Sean Tizzle, Reminisce, LAX, Rayce, DammyKrane and Dremo, (to mention a few) at both Slippery lounge and Club Gallileo.

Slippery Entertainment’s partnership with Hennessy in 2018 alone has birthed successful events like Slippery Drip Thursday (♯SDT), The Rebirth with Thrillers Band and Summer 18 In Lagos just to mention a few

He has also won several hype awards over the years, including (Peers in town Hypeman of the year 2016 & 2017) (SOYA Entertainment personality of the Year 2016).

His talents, capabilities and excellence in anchoring events is greatly appreciated by Hennessy and a whole lot of other entertainment bodies and businesses.

So from now on, whenever you are at an event and you hear the words “YOU KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS..., don’t strain your neck trying to find out who it is, because IT’S JERRY SHAFFER ON THE MIC.

This is a featured post