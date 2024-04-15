ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

19 lives lost in Oyo road crash due to 'One Way' violation

News Agency Of Nigeria

Report revealed that the crash, which was caused by route violation involved 20 people all male adults.

19 lives lost in Oyo road crash due to 'One Way' violation (image used for illustrative purpose) [ICIR]
19 lives lost in Oyo road crash due to 'One Way' violation (image used for illustrative purpose) [ICIR]

Recommended articles

Jonas Agwu, Corps Public Education Officer, (CPEO), who is an Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), confirmed this in a statement in Abuja. Agwu said that the crash involved two vehicles, a Toyota Hiace Bus registered as NTT52ZY, loaded from Ibadan en route to Sokoto, and a Toyota Corolla saloon car.

He said that the crash, which occurred at about 07:45 am was due to route violation, referred to in local parlance as ‘One Way’. He also said that the act was a traffic violation that resulted in a head-on collision and fire outbreak.

According to him, the report revealed that the crash, which was caused by route violation involved 20 people all male adults.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of this number, 19 persons were killed, while the only surviving victim was rescued by FRSC operatives with injuries.

“FRSC rescue team that conducted the rescue operations have taken the injured victim to Opabode hospital in Oyo, for emergency medical attention.

“The dead bodies have been deposited at Oyo General Hospital morgue,” he stated.

Agwu quoted the Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, as calling on the motoring public to avoid all incidences that could lead to road traffic crashes. He also directed sector commanders to step up patrol operations, to address the menace of route violation on the nation’s highways.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Thunderstorms will strike in Abuja, Lagos this week

Thunderstorms will strike in Abuja, Lagos this week

NDLEA seizes 900,000 opioid pills in Kano as war on drugs intensifies

NDLEA seizes 900,000 opioid pills in Kano as war on drugs intensifies

Nigerian plans to break 2 Guinness world records at the same time in October

Nigerian plans to break 2 Guinness world records at the same time in October

'Shoot on sight' - Niger governor declares state of emergency in Minna

'Shoot on sight' - Niger governor declares state of emergency in Minna

Nigeria to showcase artists at Venice Biennale, promoting cultural exchange

Nigeria to showcase artists at Venice Biennale, promoting cultural exchange

Enugu Govt aims to pay salaries from IGR, boost GDP from ₦4bn to ₦40bn

Enugu Govt aims to pay salaries from IGR, boost GDP from ₦4bn to ₦40bn

Nigeria's power supply suffers setback as national grid collapses again

Nigeria's power supply suffers setback as national grid collapses again

Steer clear of corrupt politicians, don't let them destroy you - Nwifuru advises judge

Steer clear of corrupt politicians, don't let them destroy you - Nwifuru advises judge

Turkey, others back Iran's warning to Israel, US disputes claim

Turkey, others back Iran's warning to Israel, US disputes claim

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Employee obtains ₦7.64m from client on false pretext of allocating a land

Employee obtains ₦7.64m from client on false pretext of allocating a land

7 persons drown in swimming pools, beaches in Lagos in 6 days - Police [bereadylexington]

7 Lagosians drown in swimming pools, beaches in 6 days

Hit-and-Run driver injures 2 on Lagos-Badagry road, victims hospitalised [Punch Newspapers]

Hit-and-Run driver injures 2 on Lagos-Badagry road, victims hospitalised

Ibadan man goes around stealing generators [Nairametrics]

Ibadan man goes around stealing generators