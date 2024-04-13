ADVERTISEMENT
2 die, 13 injured on Sagamu-Ijebu Ode expressway as bus rams into truck

News Agency Of Nigeria

Men of the FRSC at an accident scene (Illustration)

Mrs Florence Okpe, the Spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe explained that the accident occurred at about 12:10 pm and it involved a Toyota Hiace bus marked GUE 59 ZY and a truck with registration number BGT 94 LG.

The FRSC spokesperson explained further that the accident was caused by excessive speeding which made the bus driver ram into a stationary truck parked by the roadside.

“Fifteen people were involved in the crash – 10 men and five women and a total of 13 people sustained injuries while two persons died,” she said.

Okpe added that the injured victims were taken to Hope Hospital at J4 while the deceased were deposited at the Ijebu-Ode General Hospital Morgue.

Anthony Uga, the Sector Commander, cautioned motorists against the wrong parking of vehicles on the highway.

Uga further cautioned motorists against overspeeding and advised them to always drive carefully.

