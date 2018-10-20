Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler, wife in Kaduna

Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler, wife in Kaduna

Mr Ibrahim Yakubu, a son in-law to the Chief, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria, adding that the Police orderly to the paramount ruler was killed in the process.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gunmen kidnap Catholic Priest for 2nd time in 10 months play Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler, wife in Kaduna (Illustrative) (Guardian )

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Gunmen on Friday kidnapped Mr Maiwada Galadima, the Paramount Chief of Adara Chiefdom in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State and his wife along Kaduna/Kachia road.

Mr Ibrahim Yakubu, a son in-law to the Chief, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), adding that the Police orderly to the paramount ruler was killed in the process.

Yakubu explained that the Chief and his wife were taken away while returning to Kachia from Kaduna.

“The Kidnappers stopped the Chief’s vehicle at the military check point at Idon and shot his Police Orderly.

“Immediately, they took the Chief and his wife into the bush leaving behind two of his drivers, his daughter and a granddaughter,” he said.

Efforts to get police confirmation proved abortive as Mr Yakubu Sabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kaduna Police Command was yet to pick telephone calls. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames criticsbullet
2 ‘Only a foolish man will smoke weed if his wife has big buttocks’ –...bullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

The Fayose Show, Hauwa Liman and other top stories of the week
Finance Africa's youngest billionaire is still missing a week after he got kidnapped at a luxury hotel gym
Politics Jeff Sessions just named these 5 groups as the top transnational organized-crime threats to the US
Politics Family of Mohammed Dewji, the abducted Tanzanian billionaire, is offering $437,000 for details of his whereabouts
Family of missing Tanzanian billionaire offer reward
Politics Mohammed Dewji, Africa’s youngest billionaire and Tanzania's only billionaire kidnapped at gunpoint
In Kano Police confirm abduction of local council chairman’s son
In Kano Gunmen kidnap LG chairman’s son
World An old sore for Mexico's next president: The 43 missing students

Metro

Unlicensed driver reportedly kills unknown lady with his Range Rover
Accident kills beggar, injured 3 in Sango-Ota
Digital training workshops by Google, coding classes by Pearls Africa, and lots more at Edu360 organised by Union Bank.
Digital training workshops by Google, coding classes by Pearls Africa, and lots more at Edu360 organised by Union Bank.
Student who steals female pants reveals they give him orgasm
University student who steals female pants reveals he derives orgasm from them
Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued
Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued (Video)
X
Advertisement