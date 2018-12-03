Pulse.ng logo
Four boys save their friend from drowning, but end up drowning

Four boys drown while trying to save their friends who survives

This contributes to the bizarre chain of events of death and loses.

  • Published:
Four boys save their friend from drowning, but end up drowning play

The boys being taken home in body bags

(Within Nigeria)

One of the most bizarre turns in life is from a rescuer to a battler for life. In the 2004 tsunami across Indonesia and Sri Lanka, one of the survivors questioned why she lives and her rescuer had to die while saving her. The change of luck was not nearly sufficient enough to warrant her happiness at surviving.

The world was in a problem, the madness of life was in rubbles and it’s quite unimaginable to wonder the state of the battler for life become the survivor in Ghana — The ones who tried to rescue him died.

According to Within Nigeria, this was the case in Bosumtwi-Sam Fishing Harbour in Sekondi, Ghana as four boys drowned in a beach, trying to save their friend. They were all buried in Ketan, Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis. The kids had gone to Skyy Beach Haven to have some fun when they died on Sunday, December 2, 2018.

ALSO READ: Nigerian man sentenced to death for pushing drugs in Malaysia

play The burial held for the boys (Within Nigeria)

The deceased boys are 18-year-old Frank Amankwaa A.K.A Juju, 20-year-old Joseph Bonful, Agya Ackon, A.K.A Off and another boy named Evans, a welder at Ketan, near Sekondi.

Daily Guide reports that the four boys had attempted to save one 19-year-old Julius who was seen drowning. Sadly, they all died with Julius survived and is receiving treatment at Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi.

The major reason was that onlookers were not prepared to take risks as rescuer were not on the scene to save lives.

