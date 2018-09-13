Pulse.ng logo
Forte Oil Energy group launches new products aimed at prioritising customer convenience

Over the years, Forte Oil has been at the forefront of establishing a wide range of value-adding services through which customers can easily purchase the company’s products and make payments.

Forte Oil Plc. (Forte Oil), a leading player in retail distribution of petroleum products in Nigeria, is pleased to announce the launch of its new set of mobile payment solutions and services which include the FO App, FO Advantage Card, OTD (Order to Delivery) and an e-Commerce website.

The company also announced a partnership with Nigerian private financial institution, Guaranty Trust Bank, which makes payment for products through the bank’s *737# USSD code, possible at Forte Oil service stations in Nigeria. The *737# USSD short code also enables cardless withdrawals at some selected FO stations.

Over the years, Forte Oil has been at the forefront of establishing a wide range of value-adding services through which customers can easily purchase the company's products and make payments. The company is the only authorised distributor of Havoline Engine Oil in Nigeria, and was the first Oil & Gas company in Nigeria to launch a fully functional mobile application. Forte Oil also leads the energy sector in driving customer interaction across online and social media platforms.

As part of its continuous commitment to good business practices and ensuring trustworthiness, the new line of services is geared towards prioritising convenience on the customer experience journey. With the new e-Commerce website (foquick.com) customers can now make purchases at their convenience, at any time of the day. The FO Advantage Card is a loyalty card that rewards the patronage of Forte Oil’s services by customers, while the FO App doubles as a finance tracker for the user’s transactions.

In a series of tweets that officially announced the relaunch of these products and services, Akin Akinfemiwa, Group Chief Executive Officer, Forte Oil, stated as follows:

These products and services are aimed at creating a new world of convenience and timely service for our numerous customers in our bid to maintain our leading position in the Nigerian downstream petroleum sector.”

“The FO App is our one-stop shop for our retail and commercial customers designed to bring our products and services to your handheld devices. This means you can transact with us in real time irrespective of your geographical location. The FO App consists of your Order to Delivery (OTD), FO Advantage Card, FO Store and My Wallet.”

The Order to Delivery (OTD) enables our customers to engage in seamless end-to-end transactions with very minimal or no human interface, and provides a step-by-step tracking of each transaction from order to delivery.”

“The FO Advantage is a Debit MasterCard that works on multiple channels and rewards you to earn points when you buy products at our various retail outlets. The FO Card is beneficial to existing corporate fleet managers & households as it eliminates disbursement of cash to personnel to buy fuel at retail outlets, hence enhancing accountability in the purchase of fuel & other petroleum products in this regard.”

The full feature FO App is available for download on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

The app is easy to use and sure to improve customer experience. Take a look at how Forte Oil loyal customer, Sam, benefited from the app.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

