ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Dispatch rider allegedly absconds with customer's gold jewelry worth ₦2.7m

News Agency Of Nigeria

The rider absonded with a package, containing gold jewelry meant to be delivered to a customer at Sangotedo Ajah.

Dispatch rider allegedly absconds with customer's gold jewelry worth ₦2.7m (Nairametrics)
Dispatch rider allegedly absconds with customer's gold jewelry worth ₦2.7m (Nairametrics)

Recommended articles

Chigaemezu, who resides at No. 8, Muyiwa Close, Off Ajayi Road, Ikeja Lagos, was tried on a two-count charge of obtaining by false pretence and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the suspect committed the offences on April 2, at Aguda in the Lagos Magisterial District. Ekhueorohan said Chigaemezu absonded with a package, containing gold jewellery worth ₦2.7 million, meant to be delivered to a customer at Sangotedo Ajah.

He explained that after efforts to reach Chigaemezu failed, the complainant, Bunmi Agbaje, who employed the services of the rider, reported the matter at the station. The offences, Ekhueorohan said, contravened sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Magistrate, Sanusi Adagun, granted bail to the suspect in the sum of ₦1 million, with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She ordered that one of the the sureties must be a blood relation and must show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government, as she adjourned the matter until April 18 for substantive trial.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Like Bobrisky, EFCC drags Cubana Chief Priest to court for spraying naira notes

Like Bobrisky, EFCC drags Cubana Chief Priest to court for spraying naira notes

Israeli military leaders to hold third meeting on how to deal with Iran

Israeli military leaders to hold third meeting on how to deal with Iran

Nigeria's telecoms sector witnesses revival as NCC's leadership draws acclaim

Nigeria's telecoms sector witnesses revival as NCC's leadership draws acclaim

Like Ganduje in Kano, Kaduna Assembly opens investigation against El-Rufai

Like Ganduje in Kano, Kaduna Assembly opens investigation against El-Rufai

DNA on Chidinma's dress matches victim, Ataga in alleged murder trial

DNA on Chidinma's dress matches victim, Ataga in alleged murder trial

NDLEA destroys 300 tons of illicit drugs in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu praises effort

NDLEA destroys 300 tons of illicit drugs in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu praises effort

Ogun Assembly moves to amend law to address logjam, improve services

Ogun Assembly moves to amend law to address logjam, improve services

Embattled Ganduje hit with fresh corruption charges by Kano's anti-graft

Embattled Ganduje hit with fresh corruption charges by Kano's anti-graft

NCAA suspends licences of 3 private jet owners for violating its regulations

NCAA suspends licences of 3 private jet owners for violating its regulations

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hit-and-Run driver injures 2 on Lagos-Badagry road, victims hospitalised [Punch Newspapers]

Hit-and-Run driver injures 2 on Lagos-Badagry road, victims hospitalised

An investigation is ongoing [Punch]

17-year-old boy fakes own kidnap, lands in police net

Ibadan man goes around stealing generators [Nairametrics]

Ibadan man goes around stealing generators

7 persons drown in swimming pools, beaches in Lagos in 6 days - Police [bereadylexington]

7 Lagosians drown in swimming pools, beaches in 6 days