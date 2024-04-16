Dispatch rider allegedly absconds with customer's gold jewelry worth ₦2.7m
The rider absonded with a package, containing gold jewelry meant to be delivered to a customer at Sangotedo Ajah.
Chigaemezu, who resides at No. 8, Muyiwa Close, Off Ajayi Road, Ikeja Lagos, was tried on a two-count charge of obtaining by false pretence and stealing.
The Prosecutor, Insp. Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the suspect committed the offences on April 2, at Aguda in the Lagos Magisterial District. Ekhueorohan said Chigaemezu absonded with a package, containing gold jewellery worth ₦2.7 million, meant to be delivered to a customer at Sangotedo Ajah.
He explained that after efforts to reach Chigaemezu failed, the complainant, Bunmi Agbaje, who employed the services of the rider, reported the matter at the station. The offences, Ekhueorohan said, contravened sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).
However, the Magistrate, Sanusi Adagun, granted bail to the suspect in the sum of ₦1 million, with two responsible sureties in like sum.
She ordered that one of the the sureties must be a blood relation and must show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government, as she adjourned the matter until April 18 for substantive trial.
