Kingmakers nominate Olakulehin as next Olubadan despite rumoured health concerns

Bayo Wahab

The Otun Balogun of Ibadan recently raised the alarm over Olakulehin’s health status.

Owolabi Olakulehin, the incoming Olubadan of Ibadan [Punch]

Olakulehin was appointed to succeed the late Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, on Friday, April 12, 2024, at a meeting called by Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland and former Governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja.

According to ThePunch, Olakulehin’s name would be sent to Governor Seyi Makinde for approval.

Meanwhile, Oba Abimbola Ajibola, the Otun Balogun of Ibadan, had recently raised the alarm over Olakulehin’s health, saying the Olubadan-designate is ill and not fit to ascend the throne.

Ajibola while addressing journalists at his Ibadan residence last week said some people are forcing the Olubadan-designate to ascend the throne at the expense of his health.

“What is in need for hurry? Someone (Olakulehin) we have not seen. He has not spoken with us. He has not spoken with the Ibadan people.

“I am his second in command, I’m his lieutenant. He has not called me to say, ‘My Otun, I’m back. So, tell your people. And when are you seeing me?’ They are just forcing him because of their own selfish interest,” Ajibola alleged.

He said the people of the city know that Olakulehin is the next Olubadan but he should be allowed to get well first.

Has anybody seen him since last Friday? Those who went there after Friday were unable to see him. They are forcing this man. We should allow him to get well,” he said.

Olakulehin emerged as the incoming Olubadan of Ibadan hours after the death of the late Olubadan, who died aged 81 on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan. He ruled the ancient city for two years.

Bayo Wahab

