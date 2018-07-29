Drunk Nigerian killed for harassing a lady in South African bar

news

A 42-year-old Nigerian has been killed after allegedly harassing a female bartender in a drunken state in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The deceased was identified as Chibuzo Nwankwo, a native of Enugu State in Nigeria.

Nwankwo was reportedly shot in the early hours of Friday, July 27, 2018 at a local bar in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, following a disagreement with an unknown person.

His death was confirmed by the Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Union in South Africa, Habib Miller on Saturday, July 28, 2018.

Nigerian Union secretary narrates how Nwankwo was killed

Narrating the circumstances surrounding Nwankwo's death, Miller said the deceased got drunk and harassed a female worker when things got out of hand.

“The deceased, a patron of the bar, got drunk and started harassing a female worker.

“Information available to the union said that Nwankwo was chased out by security personnel, but he kept on coming back; became very aggressive and rude before the ugly incident occurred.

“A murder case has been opened and investigation has started. We call on Nigerians to be calm and allow the law to take its course,” Miller said.

121 Nigerians killed in South Africa since 2016

Miller also said that Chibuzo Nwankwo’s death brings to 121 the number of Nigerians killed in South Africa since January 2016.

He said the union was against at any form of violence, adding that it would monitor the case to ensure that justice prevailed.