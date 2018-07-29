Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Drunk Nigerian killed for harassing a lady in South African bar

Another Sad Death Drunk Nigerian killed for harassing a female bar attendant in South Africa

A drunk Nwankwo was reportedly shot at a local bar in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, after harassing a female attendant.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Drunk Nigerian killed for harassing a lady in South African bar play

A drunk Nwankwo was reportedly shot at a local bar in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, after harassing a female attendant.

(moafrikatours)

A 42-year-old Nigerian has been killed after allegedly harassing a female bartender in a drunken state in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The deceased was identified as Chibuzo Nwankwo, a native of Enugu State in Nigeria.

Nwankwo was reportedly shot in the early hours of Friday, July 27, 2018 at a local bar in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, following a disagreement with an unknown person.

His death was confirmed by the Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Union in South Africa, Habib Miller on Saturday, July 28, 2018.

ALSO READ: Nigerian killed after jumping from 9th floor to escape police in Joburg

Nigerian Union secretary narrates how Nwankwo was killed

Narrating the circumstances surrounding Nwankwo's death, Miller said the deceased got drunk and harassed a female worker when things got out of hand.

The deceased, a patron of the bar, got drunk and started harassing a female worker.

Two South African policemen have been remanded in prison for the death of a Nigerian man, Ebuka Okori. play

Two South African policemen have been remanded in prison for the death of a Nigerian man, Ebuka Okori.

(Press)

“Information available to the union said that Nwankwo was chased out by security personnel, but he kept on coming back; became very aggressive and rude before the ugly incident occurred.

“A murder case has been opened and investigation has started. We call on Nigerians to be calm and allow the law to take its course,” Miller said.

ALSO READ: South African policemen jailed over death of Nigerian

121 Nigerians killed in South Africa since 2016

Miller also said that Chibuzo Nwankwo’s death brings to 121 the number of Nigerians killed in South Africa since January 2016.

He said the union was against at any form of violence, adding that it would monitor the case to ensure that justice prevailed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 'Ogbologbo' Student who visits different campuses to steal has been caughtbullet
2 Paid With His Life Armed robber steals car but dies in it before he...bullet
3 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on...bullet

Related Articles

King Of Swaziland Monarch's 8th wife commits suicide
Dangerous Move Naked man captured on high tension pole in Ojota
For Food Only Hungry man kills wife who failed to prepare favourite 'Fufu' meal
Family Curse Culture of woman killed by bae demands that he marries corpse
Hateful World Family involve little girl in suicide bomb attack
In Ogun State Truck kills TASUED student
Testimony LASTMA officer lucky to escape death after clashing with Danfo driver
Narrow Escape Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered unpainted taxi
Painful Death 8-yr-old boy dies in well while fetching water for mum

Metro

Pastors refuse to conduct burial ceremony of kidnapper, nephew
No Respect For The Dead Pastors refuse to conduct burial ceremony for 82-year-old kidnapper
Court remands Bayelsa APC leader in prison for alleged rape
Crime or Politics? Court remands Bayelsa APC leader in prison for alleged rape
Corper shot by policeman, Angela Igweatu laid to rest in Anambra
Angela Igweatu Corps member shot by policeman buried in Anambra
2 Nigerians sentenced to U.S prison for defrauding banks
Wire Fraud 2 Nigerians sentenced to U.S prison for defrauding banks