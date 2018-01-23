Policemen in South Africa held in prison for death of Nigerian

news

Two representatives of the South African Police Service (SAPS), have been remanded in prison over the death of a Nigerian man, Ebuka Okori. He reportedly died on Friday, January 19, 2018, report says.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Senior Special Assistant to Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari , on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, revealed that the country's consulate in South Africa is on top on the situation, the Cable News mentioned in a report.

It confirmed the arrest of the officers who are to be remanded in prison until Monday, January 29, 2018.

“We condemn in strong terms the barbaric acts and call on the South African authorities to intervene and put an end to this ugly trend,”

“We also call on Nigerians to continue to be law abiding, as we work towards obtaining justice for the family of the deceased,” Dabiri-Erewa, stated through her spokesperson

Taking a similar stance like Dabiri-Erewa, Nigeria Consul General in Johannesburg, South Africa, Mr. Godwin Adams, appealed to South Africa's authorities to look into the matter relating to xenophobic attacks against Nigerians living in their country.

“While we await the outcome of the judicial proceedings, we want to, once again, appeal for calm and rectitude among our nationals in the affected areas,” says Adams.

The killing of Nigerians living abroad is not restricted to South Africa alone.

In October 2017, a Nigerian man suffered physical abuse from a mob in India who reportedly framed him for theft . The victim was tied to a pole and beaten to a pulp according to reports.

This action generated condemnation from NDTV, one of India's leading media organization who confirmed the assault on the Nigerian man.

It claimed that the attack was aimed at stealing the victim's money.