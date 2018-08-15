Pulse.ng logo
Container falls off truck, crushes 2 in Ogun

A 40-foot container truck caused pandemonium on Wednesday when it fell and crushed two unidentified men in Mowe close to a car park of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Eye-witnesses said the crash, which occurred around 1.30pm, was caused by over speeding and loss of control on the part of the truck driver.

Their were four male passengers in the truck, including the driver, when the incident happened.

Police officers immediately intervened to prevent the occupants of the truck from being lynched by a  mob.

The truck, an IVECO model articulated vehicle, was marked  Lagos APP 109 XQ.

Confirming the incident, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the driver was in police custody.

“The truck lost control and fell on the commercial motorcyclist and the passenger he was carrying, killing both men on the spot.

“Their bodies have been deposited at Fakoya Morgue in Sagamu while the crushed motorcycle, truck and driver are in the custody of the RCCG Police Command.

“TRACE  is again using this opportunity to plead with drivers of articulated vehicles to avoid excessive speeding.

“They should always carry out proper maintenance on their vehicles before embarking on any journey because of the attendant consequences,” he said.

