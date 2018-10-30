Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

2-yr-old neighbour's kid raped by 38-yr-old daughter

38-yr-old driver rapes neighbour's 2-yr-old daughter

The child's mother says she left her daughter with the driver, but he denies ever being with the child, let alone rape her.

  • Published:
38-yr-old driver rapes neighbour's 2-yr-old daughter play

38-yr-old driver, Sola Ewulo rapes neighbour's 2-yr-old daughter

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

This is an atrocity, how would a full-grown man rape a child? What sort of attraction is that? That is simply psychotic behavior.

On October 24, 2018, at Taiwo street, Agbado-Ijaye, Lagos, a 38-year-old commercial bus driver named Sola Ewulo, has been arrested for allegedly defiling his neighbor’s unnamed two-year-old daughter.

The Nation reports that Ewulo the victim’s mother, who had left her in Ewulo’s custody to run an errand came back to find her daughter in deep pains, crying. When she checked her daughter, she found semen-like whitish substance dripping from her private part.

When she asked the sobbing two-year-old who perpetrated the act, she pointed at Ewulo, but he denied even being the one charged with looking after the girl. He also says he was not at home at the time and said he had three daughters, so couldn't do such.

Lagos State Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal corroborated this account, “When she returned after a couple of minutes, she could not find her daughter nor the man she left her with. Much later, she saw her daughter on the corridor of the house scratching her private parts and she complained about the pains she was experiencing.

On closer examination by her mother, she noticed some whitish substance dripping out of her private parts.” Edgal then said the victim’s mother asked her who did that to her and she mentioned Ewulo.

In response, Ewulo says, “I was not even around. It is not true that the mother left her with me. She usually left her with neighbors, not anyone in particular.

“That day, I was not even around. I was told that sperm was seen on the child’s body and she said I was the one that did it. I do not know anything about it. I have three daughters and so, how will I do that to a little girl?

ALSO READ: 75-yr-old man loses his life savings to yahoo yahoo boys who posed as international asset managers

The matter look set for court.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Suspected Nigerian fraudster arrested for scamming international companiesbullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Wife of Nigerian fatally shot in South Africabullet

Related Articles

How Nigerian computer technician was forced into prostitution in Italy
24-yr-old woman cuts off boyfriend's manhood over cheating
How a good Samaritan took a family from extreme poverty and homelessness to US luxury
Woman burns 12-yr-old houseboy with hot pressing iron for drinking her 7up
75-yr-old man loses his life savings to yahoo yahoo boys who posed as international asset managers
Prop of the Week Wizkid and Tiwa Savage use their 'relationship' for rich publicity
Nigerian man confesses that ladies panties are now being sold to ritualists for N200k (Video)
Check out the fresh 7.5 million Toyota car used to sell bread in Anambra

Metro

Lecturer, 52 and son raped Ochanya, 13, for 5 years , she dies
Four things to know about Elizabeth Ogbanje Ochanya
After 14 flops, Engineer loves mom-of-one 19 years his senior
Civil Engineer overcomes 14 failed relationships and finds love with mother of one, 19 years his senior
SPAR Nigeria opens new outlet in Surulere, Lagos
Airtel Nigeria CEO, Segun Ogunsanya speaking at the Airtel 4G Launch in Lagos.
Airtel now has the widest 4G coverage in Nigeria
X
Advertisement