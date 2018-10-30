38-yr-old driver rapes neighbour's 2-yr-old daughter

news

This is an atrocity, how would a full-grown man rape a child? What sort of attraction is that? That is simply psychotic behavior.

On October 24, 2018, at Taiwo street, Agbado-Ijaye, Lagos, a 38-year-old commercial bus driver named Sola Ewulo, has been arrested for allegedly defiling his neighbor’s unnamed two-year-old daughter.

The Nation reports that Ewulo the victim’s mother, who had left her in Ewulo’s custody to run an errand came back to find her daughter in deep pains, crying. When she checked her daughter, she found semen-like whitish substance dripping from her private part.

When she asked the sobbing two-year-old who perpetrated the act, she pointed at Ewulo, but he denied even being the one charged with looking after the girl. He also says he was not at home at the time and said he had three daughters, so couldn't do such.

Lagos State Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal corroborated this account, “When she returned after a couple of minutes, she could not find her daughter nor the man she left her with. Much later, she saw her daughter on the corridor of the house scratching her private parts and she complained about the pains she was experiencing.

On closer examination by her mother, she noticed some whitish substance dripping out of her private parts.” Edgal then said the victim’s mother asked her who did that to her and she mentioned Ewulo.

In response, Ewulo says, “I was not even around. It is not true that the mother left her with me. She usually left her with neighbors, not anyone in particular.

“That day, I was not even around. I was told that sperm was seen on the child’s body and she said I was the one that did it. I do not know anything about it. I have three daughters and so, how will I do that to a little girl?”

ALSO READ: 75-yr-old man loses his life savings to yahoo yahoo boys who posed as international asset managers

The matter look set for court.