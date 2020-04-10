In 2019, Nigerian singer, Teni Entertainer also known as Teni Makanaki released her debut EP, 'Billionaire.' The EP was not just of a mixed out, it was a below-par debut outing at a critical time for the artist. Luckily or with some strategic promotion, 'Billionaire,' the title-track became a hit.

It made a lot of people forget the bad output that was Billionaire EP. Teni then capped a mixed year - music-wise - with a beautiful showcase at her Billionaire Experience in December 2019. At the start of 2020, Teni released an impressive song, the love-themed 'Marry.' It did not exactly pop, but it was an irony. At the start of 2019, it was a case of bad songs not popping.

Now, she's dropping good songs that are not popping. But regardless of the scenario with her music, Teni always finds a way to stay afloat and shine through adversity - it's her blessing. Either for talent or for sheer work ethic, the universe always rewards her. Now, she's back here with an impressive EP, The Quarantine Playlist.

The EP seems a concept around COVID-19 and its effects on restriction of movement and its limitation on humanity. These things can then put a strain on inter-personal relationships - especially amorous relationships. The concept was well-executed and the songs are quite good.

The EP opens up to 'Morning.' Teni excels on it as she always does on most love songs. The beat is lo-fi as produced by Tempoe and Teni uses it to appraise the body of an unnamed woman - her face, her dimple and her entire drip. There's an element of folk and R&B to the beat, it opens your ear and your mind plays submissive to the dominant melody - not the OAP.

Self-isolation is one of the biggest themes of COVID-19 life. The idea is to help people stay safe and free of COVID-19 infection. On social media, you are likely to see milennials who yearn to get quarantined or to self-isolate with their girlfriends or friends with benefits. Teni uses that truth to create, 'Isolate.'

The song is premised on the intense romance that self-isolation and a lack of movement can induce. She talks about her dreams of having endless sex - she hates short-term sex; this is amazing. 'Lockdown' is premised on the governmental policy of a 'lockdown' in the wave of COVID-19. This is also a precaution to curb the spread of COVID-19.

While 'Isolate' documents the perspective of a wish, 'Lockdown' is a tale of yearning - Teni sings from the perspective of most millennials stuck in the bowel of loneliness. 'Mine' is another P-Prime-produced love song that rounds out the EP . The beat is ratchet sound cut from the staple of DJ Mustard or LVM and Nasty.

Teni is sung-rapping and throwing up Quavo-esque adlibs. This is impressive.

Final thoughts

There's nothing to say, this EP is just so good - it's not exceptional, but it's so good. The best part of this EP is how the EP starts and ends with themes of love while two tales of yearning are sandwiched in-between. That's detail. Teni is basically saying that regardless of the situation and her yearning, true love with trump it all - either that's intended or not, it's a win.

Pulse Rating: /10

6.9 - Champion