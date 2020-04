Artist: Teni and DJ Neptune

Album Title: The Quarantine Playlist EP

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro&B, R&B

Date of Release: April 10, 2020

Producers: P-Prime, DeraTheBoy, Tempoe

Album Art:

Length: 4 Tracks, 10:55 minutes

Features: 0

Tracklist:

Details/Takeaway: The EP is centred around the distancing and strains of COVID-19-inspired quarantine and lockdown. The EP comes from the idea that Teni's character is stuck in a quarantine.

You can play the EP HERE.