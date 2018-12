news

Mr Eazi shares the much anticipated visuals to his new release with Simi, 'Surrender.'

Following the recent release of his sophomore project, ''Lagos To London'' , one track that immediately emerged as a favourite was his collaboration with singer Simi, 'Surrender.'

The love themed record with its catchy hook now has an official accompanying visuals with the playful set doing justice to the song's appeal.

The video was directed by Mornix Motion Picture.