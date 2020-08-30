Date: August 25, 2020
Song Title: Take Me Home, Country Roads
Artist: Riddim Doctors
Genre: Country, Folk
Producer: Riddim Doctors
Album: Ope
Video Director: TBA
Label: TBA
Details/Takeaway: 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' is from the upcoming album ỌPẸ (Gratitude). The third single 'Palm Wine 'will be released on September 9, 2020 and the album will be released on September 24, 2020.
Riddim Doctors is a super-group that consists of Nigerian Grammy winner, Sikiru Adepoju, another Nigerian, Femi Ojetunde
You can play the song below;