Date: August 25, 2020

Song Title: Take Me Home, Country Roads

Artist: Riddim Doctors

Genre: Country, Folk

Producer: Riddim Doctors

Album: Ope

Video Director: TBA

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' is from the upcoming album ỌPẸ (Gratitude). The third single 'Palm Wine 'will be released on September 9, 2020 and the album will be released on September 24, 2020.

Riddim Doctors is a super-group that consists of Nigerian Grammy winner, Sikiru Adepoju, another Nigerian, Femi Ojetunde

