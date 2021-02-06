For Christianity, Mike Nappa writes that Zerubbabel was an influential political and religious leader in Israel during the time when Jewish exiles returned from captivity in Babylon. He’s best known for spearheading the rebuilding of God’s Temple in Jerusalem in the 6th Century B.C.

Zerubbabel is also the title of Nigerian rapper, Pepenazi’s third studio album. Tied by introspect, odes to providence and the hustle, need for success and love as well as the good life, Pepenazi’s album is rooted in Hip-Hop, Afro-pop and even Sentimental Ballad. Sometimes, he sings and raps in Yoruba and sometimes, it’s in English or Pidgin.

Inspired by the perception of his greatness, the talented Pepenazi fancies himself the biblical figure, Zerubbabel. That title is also inspired by Pepenazi’s idea of providence around the purpose of his music and the inevitability of his greatness. ‘On God,’ Pepenazi raps about himself, “Who God bless, no one curse...”

He also admits that despite certain bad occurrences, he puts everything ‘On God.’ This idea is introduced on the title-track, which also serves as an introduction to the album.

This album is aspirational and recorded by a wide-eyed dreamer. On ‘Hustle,’ he calls himself “Young homie with a dream…” and he declares that, “I’m on a billion dollar dream…”

On the same record, he’s also man enough to sing that, “Nobody owes you a thing…”

Pepenazi wishes for big money with inexcessive work on ‘Owo Pupo,’ which sounds like a 2018 Kizz Daniel record.

The craving for success and wealth is premised upon the things money can provide. On ‘Money,’ Pepenazi sings in Yoruba that, “Owo l’afi n s’oko obinrin…”

In English, that means “A good relationship requires me…”

The recently married Pepenazi also uses the record to appreciate a particular woman as he did on ‘Nneka’ and ‘Diana.’ On the latter record, Pepenazi The same sentiment births ‘Up Nepa,’ which he uses as a metaphor to adulate a woman’s beauty and curves.

The dreams aren’t all about self alone either. ‘1960,’ which falls outside the ordinary themes of the album and discusses Pepenazi’s dreams for an ideal Nigeria, which he likens to an eagle as trumpets add to the nationalist tendencies of the record.

Pepenazi also makes Afro-pop records with references to love and the good life at once. That’s reflected on records like ‘Body’ and the Gqom record, ‘Tonight’ which also samples Shina Peters’ classic.

He then shows gratitude on the Church-themed ‘Ope’ as he wishes poverty away.

Final Thoughts

‘Zerubbabel’ has some solid records. Aside from the two opening tracks, ‘Ope’ and ‘Nneka’ have their attraction. However, either due to improper production or Pepenazi’s sparingly inordinate delivery, a lot of the records are forgetful.

Nonetheless, Pepenazi deserves props for his album sequencing. If not for anything, his opening two tracks and final tracks are on point. That said, the point of ‘Zerubbabel’ as an album title can get misleading, even though this writer thinks it’s about Pepenazi’s reaffirmation of his will to succeed via his calling - music.

The mixing of ‘Up Nepa’ could have been better as well.

5.5 - Average